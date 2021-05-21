newsbreak-logo
Dodge County, WI

Friday COVID Update

By Daily Dodge
Cover picture for the article(Dodge County) Wisconsin health officials reported eight COVID deaths yesterday bringing that number to 6,986. Dodge County is reporting 165 deaths and 11,922 cases. Statewide, active cases total 6,522, a one-day decrease of 174. Dodge County health officials are actively monitoring 121 cases. Thirty-two-point-nine-percent (32.9%) of Dodge County residents are fully vaccinated while 37.1-percent have had at least one dose. In Washington County 36.7-percent have completed the vaccination series. That figure is 34.9-percent in Fond du Lac County, 36.3-percent in Jefferson County, 42.4-percent in Columbia County and 36.5-percent in Green Lake County.

