Friday COVID Update

(Dodge County) Nearly 600 inmates in Dodge County prisons are fully vaccinated. That according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, who says a combined 588 prisoners at Dodge Correctional, Waupun Correctional, Fox Lake Correctional and John C. Burke have either received their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Just over 14-hundred inmates have had their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine through Tuesday. State corrections officials say second doses given to individuals who received their first dose before being placed in custody are counted. They add that any doses, regardless of number or brand, administered to those who have since been released are also counted.