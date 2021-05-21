newsbreak-logo
Mailbag: 'Presumptive' case explanation

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 2 days ago

This letter is in response to Robert L. Wilson’s of 5/7/21: (Why does state tell out-and-out lies?):. We live in a time when thousands of people have become internet epidemiologists, selectively reading incomplete on-line articles, and concluding that their knowledge is better than public health and medical professions who have decades of specialized training in biostatistics, immunology, virology, epidemiology, public health, and communicable disease investigation.

