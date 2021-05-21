Mailbag: 'Presumptive' case explanation

The coronavirus pandemic may be blunted by the COVID-19 vaccines, but a significant part of America's population is still at risk of a "serious consequence," warns the nation's top virus expert, so now is no time to get complacent. Speaking with PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urged the audience to get vaccinated—and gave a warning to a certain subset who are at big risk. Read on for 6 pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.