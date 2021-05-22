The Bob Hope Horror Movie You Never Knew Existed
In 2005, horror comedies got a shot in the arm with Edgar Wright's "Shaun of the Dead." The years that followed saw a groundswell of enthusiasm for mixing scares and laughs, with flicks like "Tucker and Dale vs. Evil," "What We Do In The Shadows," "Happy Death Day," and "Little Monsters" providing equal parts hilarity and scare-ity. With so many great recent examples and also "Yoga Hosers," it's easy to forget that "horror comedy" isn't a new genre. Abbott and Costello had already met more monsters than Sam and Dean Winchester before you were even a concept, and they weren't even the first ones to try the format on for size.www.looper.com