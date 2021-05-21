newsbreak-logo
Alameda County, CA

Friday News Roundup

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 2 days ago

California will reopen on June 15 without any capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses or events, the state's Health and Human Services secretary said Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom last month announced the expected June 15 reopening date, which state officials on Friday confirmed as COVID-19 case numbers and...

Alameda County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Alameda County’s 51–50 Crisis

Alameda County’s 51–50 crisis is the highest rate of involuntary psychiatric holds in California and the worst conditions of incarceration. Alameda County’s 51–50 Crisis has exploded! Did you know that more people suffer from mental health crises in Alameda County than anywhere else in California? According to the State Dept. Of Health Services, Alameda County has the highest rate of involuntary psychiatric holds (51–50) in the entire state. And we are FAILING miserably to respond to people in crisis.
Alameda County, CAMercury News

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
San Francisco, CApostnewsgroup.com

Mary Ann Shadd Cary: A Fearless Journalist

The eldest of 13 children, Mary Ann Shadd Cary (1823–1893) was born in Wilmington, Del. to a free African American family. She was raised in a household dedicated to the abolition of slavery. The Shadd home often served as a shelter for fugitive slaves. Young Mary’s father worked for the abolitionist newspaper Liberator, run by William Lloyd Garrison.
San Francisco, CAKQED

Bay Area Looks Ahead to Vaccinating 12-to-15-Year-Olds

On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration taking the first step Monday toward expanding emergency use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds, Bay Area health officials are gearing up for another round of shots. COVID case rates keep falling around the state, yet outbreaks are still occurring. In...
Berkeley, CAKQED

Berkeley Opens Pop-Up Downtown Vaccine Clinic, No Appointment Needed

Remember when trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment felt about as easy as scoring tickets to the Super Bowl? How times have changed. In just the last month, what was overwhelming demand to get jabbed has plummeted, leaving health care providers awash in perishable vaccine doses and hungry for arms to put them in.
California StatePleasanton Weekly

Flagship Lucky California store opens in Pleasanton

Revamped market to act as testing ground for new innovations for locations throughout state. After years of development and months of construction, a new-concept Lucky California grocery store has opened its doors in Pleasanton, serving as the flagship location for the company's reimagined shopping experience. Doors to the redesigned Pleasanton...
Alameda County, CAoaklandvoices.us

What to Know About the New Mask Guidelines

The CDC recently updated guidelines on wearing masks and the internet is in an uproar. Some people feel like this is just too soon, there’s still a pandemic, and say they will still be wearing masks for a while. Others are relieved that they won’t need to abide by these mask guidelines anymore. Some people admitted they never wore masks.
Alameda, CAEast Bay Times

Alameda briefs: Island’s July Fourth parade canceled for second year

The city of Alameda’s popular Fourth of July parade usually attracts more than 60,000 people but will not take place again this year due to the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response. City officials hope to let the parade return in 2022 and urge residents to instead celebrate July 4 with neighbors, friends and family in other activities compliant with pandemic safety restrictions.
Newark, CAMercury News

Newark: More than 200 homes planned for auto wrecking yard site

NEWARK — Plans are in the works to demolish a car wrecking yard that backs up to a flood control channel and replace it with more than 200 homes, according to city documents. Integral Communities, a Newport Beach-based developer, has submitted plans to Newark that call for the demolishing of...
Alameda County, CAPleasanton Weekly

Highlighting the Tri-Valley's diversity

Last Thursday at noon two events offered proof to just how diverse the Tri-Valley area has become over the last decade. Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, who represents his hometown of Dublin, Livermore and part of Fremont, spearheaded a National Day of Prayer gathering at the Alameda County Fairgrounds amphitheater in Pleasanton.
San Leandro, CAcpexecutive.com

First Industrial Buys Alameda County Facility for $12M

First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a 62,474-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in San Leandro, Calif., for $12.3 million. The seller was e Poly Star Inc., a polyethylene specialty manufacturer, which continues to occupy the property. The current acquisition brings the REIT’s footprint in the Northern California industrial market to...
Alameda, CAJanesville Gazette

Family wants federal inquiry of Alameda police in death of Mario Gonzalez

Attorneys for the family of Mario Gonzalez, a Latino man who died after a police officer in Alameda, California, put a knee on his back and neck for more than four minutes, are asking the U.S. attorney general to conduct a federal civil rights investigation of the San Francisco Bay Area city’s Police Department.
Alameda County, CAPosted by
Fremont, California

City Center Apartments

Applications are now being accepted for the lottery waitlist for City Center Apartments, a new affordable housing development located at 38631 Fremont Boulevard in Central Fremont. At this time, applications are being accepted for 14 of the 60 rental units at City Center Apartments. Applications can be submitted online via...