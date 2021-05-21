newsbreak-logo
Anderson downplays perceived rift with La Russa: 'We all get along'

By Michael Bradburn
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Tony La Russa hasn't lost the Chicago White Sox clubhouse after all. "Tony is like the dad and we're like his kids," White Sox star Tim Anderson said on 670 The Score. "We're like the bad kids who don't listen. But we all get along." Anderson's defense of La...

