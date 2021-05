Democratic US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and US Senator Bernie Sanders addressed striking McDonald’s employees on Wednesday, as workers in 15 US cities demand a $15 minimum wage, union representation and paid medical leave and sufficient health protections during the coronavirus pandemic.“It is one of the most difficult but essential industries in the United States,” the New York congresswoman said of food workers. “We are nothing without food workers ... Our economy and our lives, every day, interact with our food system, from agriculture workers to drive-through workers and everyone in between.”The strike and revived nationwide Fight For $15 campaign on...