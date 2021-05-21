SEC Approves Nasdaq Proposal to Allow IPO Alternative to Raise Funds

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA), a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share at a public offering price of $20.00 per ADS. All of the ADSs are being offered by Centessa. The gross proceeds to Centessa from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $330.0 million. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,475,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CNTA" on May 28, 2021. The offering is expected to close on June 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.