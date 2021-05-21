newsbreak-logo
SEC Approves Nasdaq Proposal to Allow IPO Alternative to Raise Funds

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a proposal by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings. In a filing https://bit.ly/3vc3jHV dated May 19, the SEC said Nasdaq's proposed rule change was consistent with the regulator's rules and regulations and...

money.usnews.com
