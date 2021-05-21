newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Memories of Minecraft Griefing – The TouchArcade Show #492

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s episode we kick things off with a trip down memory lane 9 years ago when TouchArcade first ran its own Minecraft server and things… did not go very well. We then dive into a reader email which leads into a lengthy discussion full of many twists and turns. Following that we get back in the gaming track by hitting on several of the big mobile gaming news stories of the week, including the arrival of Divinity: Original Sin 2 on iPad and its bananas hardware requirement. As always all the stories we discuss are in the Show Notes below.

toucharcade.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toucharcade#Video Podcast#Memory Lane#Toucharcade Patreon#Toucharcade Show#Mobile Gaming#Podcasts Rss Feed#Emoji#Love#Original Sin#Things#Hardware#Review#Divinity#Stitcher Radio#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Podcast
News Break
iPad
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Things to build in Minecraft: 24 cool Minecraft building ideas

Minecraft is filled with infinite possibilities, particularly when it comes to building. You can create just about anything you set your mind to with enough blocks. The trick is figuring out what cool things to build next!. This page is filled with 24 cool things to build in Minecraft, ranging...
Video Gamesnetworksasia.net

How To Make An End Portal In Minecraft Pe

Location 3 end portal frames to make the first side of the site. The quickest method to take a trip to the End biome is to develop your own End Site making use of 12 end portal frameworks and 12 Eyes of Ender. Web link how to make an end portal in 1.11.2. Pivot once again as well as put down 3 even more end portal structures for the third side. Finally, pivot once again and also set the last 3 end portal structures to complete the 4 sides of the framework. Then still standing in the same place, resort to your right (or left, does not issue) and lay down 3 even more end portal frames to complete the second side.
Video GamesCNET

Keep the action-adventure game Pine for free in this week's Epic giveaway

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that Epic Games gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise, with past weeks featuring games like GTA 5, Civilization VI, Borderlands and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic is giving away Pine, a $25 open-world action-adventure game.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Where to find the Pigstep Music Disc in Minecraft

Music discs are a commonly overlooked aspect of Minecraft, but there are certain tracks that really set the mood for the game. Pigstep is a Music Disc that can be tricky to find, but is amazing once you do manage to snag it!. Minecraft is a vast, open-world survival game...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Minecraft launches How to Train Your Dragon DLC

Minecraft’s latest DLC is all about dragons, but not just the blocky ender dragon we all know and love, as this one’s all about dragons from Dreamwork’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise. The DLC, which you can purchase for 1340 coins on the Minecraft Marketplace today, includes a new...
Video GamesGamespot

WoW Classic Players Aren't Pleased With Blizzard's Burning Crusade Announcements

Blizzard recently announced the news that World of Warcraft: Classic players have been waiting for: The game's next "classic" expansion, The Burning Crusade, will arrive on June 1. But many in the game's community have been less than thrilled with two announcements that coincided with the news about the game's launch date, namely the short length of the Burning Crusade's pre-patch as well as the inclusion of additional services and cosmetics Blizzard is now offering for real money in WoW Classic for the first time.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

New Adventures Await Players in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons Soon

New adventures will be awaiting players of both MineCraft and MineCraft Dungeons in the coming weeks, with Mojang and Microsoft sharing news about both of their games, including a new major update and a collaboration with a film franchise. On the MineCraft side, a new partnership has been formed with...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Minecraft Dungeons visits the Hidden Depths later this month

Minecraft Dungeons’ next DLC, Hidden Depths, will be released on May 26th, Mojang has announced. The upcoming content will task players with fighting a spreading corruption that has reached “the darkest depths of the ocean.” Hidden Depths is the third part of the game’s second season pass, which includes the previously released Howling Peaks and Flames of the Nether DLCs and a fourth, yet-to-be-announced DLC.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic’s next free game is likely to be huge

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week you can grab the lovely adventure game, The Lion’s Song, and while this would normally be the point where Epic also reveals its next freebie, this time it’s a mystery. Just as it was exactly one year ago, when Epic gave away GTA 5 for free.
Video Gamesbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Minecraft 21169 The First Adventure review

— Set details — Theme: LEGO Minecraft Set name: 21169 The First Adventure Release: March 1, 2021. Price: £54.99 / $69.99 / €59.99 Pieces: 542 Minifigures: 7. The concept of a larger mine set isn’t anything new to the LEGO Minecraft theme, and has been executed just four times before over the past seven years. The trend started in 2014 with 21118 The Mine, one of the quintessential Minecraft models that has gone on to fetch a pretty penny on the secondary market.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Minecraft is getting “twice as much Java”

Another week, another Minecraft snapshot. These beta tests are giving us an idea of what to expect for both parts of the big Caves and Cliffs update, but snapshot 21w19a is more about taking things away than adding them. There is one massive change to make note of here – Minecraft is getting “twice as much Java”.
Video Gamesfredonialeader.org

Fun and relaxing video games perfect for a study break

Finals week is a stressful time for just about everyone. Either your week is jam-packed full of exams or projects to complete, or you finished everything the week before and now you find yourself tasked with packing up all your belongings into a tiny car that never quite fits it all.
LifestyleTouchArcade

I Waited Four Whole Years to Save that Dollar – The TouchArcade Show #491

In this week’s episode of The TouchArcade Show, Eli shares a story about a local Karen who tries to take down his favorite pool supply store, and I share a story about blowing a breaker in my electrical panel because I’m an idiot. Then we talk about a recent bee swarm situation in Eli’s yard, and both kind of fantasize about what life might be like as beekeepers. We then hit up some actual gaming topics like the 10th anniversary of Tiny Wings and an extremely awesome LEGO version of the dollhouse from The Room: Old Sins. As always links to these stories can be found in the Show Notes below.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Cosmic Top Secret Review: For Your Eyes Only (Switch)

“Cosmic Top Secret” is the highest information NATO classification. In fact, the game has some declassified high-profile information within the story, made available to its players. This and more interesting tidbits about the intelligence business are revealed in Cosmic Top Secret‘s heartfelt, historical narrative. Klassefilm developed the game with funding...