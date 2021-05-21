Memories of Minecraft Griefing – The TouchArcade Show #492
In this week’s episode we kick things off with a trip down memory lane 9 years ago when TouchArcade first ran its own Minecraft server and things… did not go very well. We then dive into a reader email which leads into a lengthy discussion full of many twists and turns. Following that we get back in the gaming track by hitting on several of the big mobile gaming news stories of the week, including the arrival of Divinity: Original Sin 2 on iPad and its bananas hardware requirement. As always all the stories we discuss are in the Show Notes below.toucharcade.com