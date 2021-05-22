2009 Aston Martin DBS With A Six-Speed Manual Is A Real Beaut

Formula 1 rejected proposals to reduce the speed of cars this year which would have affected the teams more equally than the method which was chosen, Aston Martin has claimed. The team believes it has suffered more than most of its rivals as a result of new aerodynamic regulations which were introduced for the 2021 F1 season. The changes were brought in to slow the cars in order to prevent a repeat of the tyre blow-outs seen at some races last year, notably the British Grand Prix.