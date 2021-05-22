2009 Aston Martin DBS With A Six-Speed Manual Is A Real Beaut
The Aston Martin DBS is definitely one beautiful and elegant supercar, and a Toro Red example is up for sale. Listed for auction on Bring A Trailer, this DBS was first registered in Texas and had spent time in the Lone Star state before the current owner from Connecticut purchased it. It has only been driven 17,000 miles and is being offered with an ECU key, two spare keys, a car cover, an Aston Martin umbrella, the owner’s manual, a battery charger, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Connecticut title in the seller’s name.www.carscoops.com