Heading into the offseason, the Cleveland Browns front office, and general manager Andrew Berry in particular, had the tall task of improving a playoff team. Little did we know, he would not only hit a home run in the first round, but strike it rich again in the second and third rounds. Former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II fell to the Browns with the 26th pick in the first round. Andrew Berry hit a home-run with Newsome, but could he do better in the upcoming rounds? Well, in short, yes. Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was viewed by many as a first-round talent. However, after watching him slip further and further down draft boards, the Browns took a chance and traded up to the 52nd pick to snag the versatile defender.