Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dry Wood Housing, or 24 miles northwest of Pine Ridge, moving north at 30 mph. Pea to dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dry Wood Housing. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.alerts.weather.gov