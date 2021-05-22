newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHWESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dry Wood Housing, or 24 miles northwest of Pine Ridge, moving north at 30 mph. Pea to dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dry Wood Housing. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.

alerts.weather.gov
State
South Dakota State
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA...MOROVIS NARANJITO...VEGA ALTA...CIALES...OROCOVIS...COROZAL AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 309 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ciales, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corozal, Ciales, Morovis, Miranda, Barahona and Franquez. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA BARCELONETA...VEGA ALTA...DORADO AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 233 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Manati, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florida, Vega Alta, Manati, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Pajonal, Imbery, Monserrate, Coto Norte, La Luisa, Miranda, Sabana, Bufalo, Tierras Nuevas Pon, Garrochales and Tierras Nuevas Poniente. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Washington County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 802 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delhi, or 32 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas and Thatcher. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Oglala Lakota, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER EASTERN CUSTER...NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 320 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Manderson to 5 miles west of Goose Neck Housing to 3 miles northeast of Loneman. Movement was north at 35 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lonesome Valley, Goose Neck Housing, Dry Wood Housing, Thunder Valley, Rockyford, Sharps Corner, Evergreen, southwestern Badlands National Park and Sheep Mountain Table.
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cokedale, or 7 miles west of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Cokedale, Gulnare and Boncarbo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sedgwick County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Julesburg and Ovid. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK COUNTIES At 317 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Crook, or 21 miles northeast of Sterling, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fleming, Crook, Proctor and Twin Buttes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 331 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of Hope, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raton Pass, or 9 miles north of Raton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL EDDY COUNTY At 430 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Hope, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Eddy County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 16:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL EDDY COUNTY At 430 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Hope, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Eddy County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for south central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 338 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Timberon, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timberon. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central; Northwest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL AREAS BETWEEN CAMUY...ARECIBO...HATILLO... ISABELA AND QUEBRADILLAS MUNICIPALITIES At 1054 PM AST, a strong to severe thunderstorm was located just off the coast between Hatillo and Camuy, moving northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm and may affect the coastal areas during the next hour or so. Locations impacted include coastal areas between Arecibo, Isabela, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, San Antonio, Mora, Carrizales and Corcovado. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form just offshore. They usually develop beneath strong showers or thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your coastal location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 13 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tyrone, Model and Hoehne. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Taos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Taos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TAOS AND NORTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA COUNTIES At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, or 25 miles east of Tierra Amarilla, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tres Piedras and Los Pinos. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 384 and 408. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 203 and 212, and Mile Marker 222 and near Mile Marker 224. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 544 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Starkville, or near Trinidad, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 719 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Model, or 18 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Model. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH