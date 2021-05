Get your fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage. Anglers looking to get fishing questions answered can find answers at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page: mndnr.gov/fishing. The page is a mobile-friendly destination for information about fishing. Users will find a link to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes the Minnesota fishing regulations.