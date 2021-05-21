newsbreak-logo
Sheridan County, NE

After 35 years with GRPS, Peg Kuester set for retirement

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lifelong Sheridan County resident and a 35-year veteran of the Gordon-Rushville School District, Peg Kuester, is ready to begin a new chapter; retirement. Kuester, who is a Rushville native and a 1971 graduate of Rushville High School, has filled many roles during her years in the District. She recalls...

Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Sheridan County woman honored in Nebraska 4-H awards program

A new Nebraska 4-H awards program honors outstanding 4-H volunteers across Nebraska. This year Nebraska 4-H selected 12 individuals, as well as one multigenerational family, as recipients of a new statewide awards program that honors outstanding contributions of 4-H volunteers. Among the “Outstanding adult volunteers” is Carrie Child of Sheridan...
Gordon, NEsheridancountyjournalstar.net

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION OF GORDON COMMUNITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, INC.

A nonprofit corporation has been formed by the undersigned incorporators. The name of the corporation is Gordon Community Chamber of Commerce, Inc. The corporation commenced on April 27, 2021, and its duration is perpetual. The purpose for which this corporation is formed is:. A. This corporation is organized as a...
Sheridan County, NEsheridancountyjournalstar.net

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA COLTON P. GROSSMANN, Plaintiff, -vs- THE YAK BOYS, INC., AND THOMAS C. MORTON, An Individual, Defendants. CASE NO. CI20-35 NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE SERVICE

TO: THE YAK BOYS, INC., AND THOMAS C. MORTON, DEFENDANTS. That on March 27, 2020, Colton P. Grossmann, Plaintiff, filed a Complaint in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, at the courthouse in Rushville, Nebraska alleging that you each breached a contract with said Plaintiff beginning on or about September 15, 2017, wherein it was agreed that Plaintiff would deliver certain yaks from Sheridan County, Nebraska, to a location in Pierce, Colorado, for the purposes of slaughtering/processing of said yaks and that Defendants herein agreed to sell said processed meat in return for said promise. That Plaintiff performed his portion of said agreement and that Defendants agreed that following the delivery of said yaks, Defendants would pay a total amount of $34,344.00 to said Plaintiff. That Defendants failed to comply with their obligations under said contract and thereby breached said agreement damaging the Plaintiff in the amount of$29,344.00. You are hereby required to answer the Complaint on or before June 12, 2021, or an order may be entered against you.
Rushville, NEsheridancountyjournalstar.net

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF RUSH CREEK ROOTS, L.L.C.

1. A Limited Liability Company has been organized under the laws of Nebraska by the name of Rush Creek Roots, L.L.C. 2. The street and mailing address of the initial designated office is 113 East Second Street, P.O. Box 505, Rushville, Nebraska 69360. 3. The name and street and mailing...
Nebraska Statesheridancountyjournalstar.net

NOTICE of INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES and NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. PR 21-09

In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska. In the Matter of the Estate of Ina Rae Hebbert, Deceased. THE STATE OF NEBRASKA, TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE: Notice is hereby given that on April 21, 2021, the Registrar of this Court appointed Kevin D. Hebbert (3445 133rd Trail, Ashby, Nebraska 69333; and Kurtis A. Hebbert, 3451 133rd Trail, Ashby, Nebraska 69333) as Personal Representatives of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.
Rushville, NEsheridancountyjournalstar.net

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF 5 F FEEDS, L.L.C.

1. A Limited Liability Company has been organized under the laws of Nebraska by the name of 5 F Feeds, L.L.C. 2. The name and street and mailing addresses and post office box number of the initial agent for service of process of the Company is Courtney M. Fedderson, 5934 320th Lane, P.O. Box 597, Rushville, Nebraska 69360.