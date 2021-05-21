newsbreak-logo
Law enforcement official told detainee who died that ‘you shouldn’t be able to breathe,’ lawsuit says

By CNN Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal lawsuit has been filed in Tennessee by the daughter of a man who died while in jail custody in May 2020, according to the complaint. In the complaint filed in October 2020 and amended in February 2021, Dominique Jennette alleges her father, William Jennette, 48, died as a result of “savage beating, suffocation” while in custody at the Marshall County Jail. She is seeking unspecified punitive damages.

