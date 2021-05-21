newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

New EUROCONTROL Four-Year Forecast finds air traffic not expected to reach 2019 levels until 2024 at earliest

By Mark Thomas
thedubrovniktimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUROCONTROL has issued a new forecast looking at the possible evolution of domestic and international air traffic in Europe over the coming four years taking into account the expected evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report’s key finding is that traffic is not expected to reach 2019 levels until 2024 at the earliest.

www.thedubrovniktimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic#Network Traffic#Passenger Air Travel#Domestic Air Travel#Vfr#Summer Traffic#European Aviation#Global Regions#Passenger Confidence#Persistent Restrictions#Vaccine Rollout Progress#Travel Restraints#Recovery#Patchy Vaccine Uptakes#Medium Term#Encouraging Progress#In Summer#Vaccine Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryairport-world.com

Eurocontrol traffic forecast predicts long road to recovery for aviation

Eurocontrol, never one to sugar coat matters, today predicted that air traffic in Europe won’t return to 2019 levels until 2024 at the earliest. The bleak scenario is outlined in a new forecast looking at the possible evolution of domestic and international air traffic in Europe over the coming four years taking into account the expected evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Industrypv-magazine.com

EU carbon price running at level not expected until next year

The carbon price of around €50 per ton of CO2 emissions currently applied in the EU is running at a level respondents to an annual survey of businesses had not expected until next year. Under the EU emissions trading scheme (ETS), businesses of a certain scale are permitted only a...
Lifestylekfgo.com

Iberia expects July flight traffic to hit 60% of 2019 level

MADRID (Reuters) – Iberia, the Spanish arm of IAG airline group, expects its monthly flights to reach 60% of 2019 levels by July, as travel starts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, Iberia is flying at 40% of May 2019 levels and expects to reach 50% of the...
WorldTravel Weekly

Northern embarkation ports make cruises ‘accessible’

MSC Cruises’ UK boss says the decision to add northern embarkation ports later in MSC Virtuosa’s debut season makes cruise “more accessible” to areas of the country outside Southampton. The line’s flagship is currently on its maiden voyage from Southampton along the south coast but will call at northern ports...
Ontario, CAkvcrnews.org

Summer Air Travel Expected to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer travel season, and KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports Ontario International Airport is expecting passenger traffic at near pre-pandemic levels during the summer months. Airport officials credit a strong inland economy and growing population for the predicted summer travel rebound. According to a news...
Traffictraffictechnologytoday.com

WORLD FIRST: Air taxis draw closer in UK with new collaboration on air traffic control and certification

Vertiport designer Urban-Air Port has announced a collaboration with fellow British innovators Altitude Angel and Safeguard Vertiports to provide unified traffic management (UTM) services and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) certification for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) infrastructure. The partners will work together to design, develop and demonstrate operational Air...
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Air Products profit misses expectations as COVID-19 and weather weigh, but sales beat forecasts

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, after the industrial gases company reported a fiscal second-quarter profit that came up short of expectations, while sales beat forecasts, as the COVID-19 pandemic and a severe winter storm in the U.S. Gulf Coast weighed on results. Net income for the quarter to March 31 was $473.1 million, or $2.13 a share, after earnings of $477.8 million, or $2.15 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose 2% to $2.08, below the FactSet consensus of $2.12. The company said it estimates COVID-19 reduced adjusted EPS by 10 cents to 15 cents. "Adjusted EPS improved over the prior year, we continued to improve pricing, and we again generated strong cash flow," said Chief Executive Seifi Ghasemi. Sales grew 12.9% to $2.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.34 billion, while cost of sales increased 19.5%. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $8.95 to $9.10, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $9.02. The stock has rallied 14.6% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reaching for Same Resistance Level

The euro rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to threaten the 1.22 handle. At this point, the market does seem like it will probably run into a little bit of trouble, but at the end of the day it certainly looks as if the euro is strengthening overall. With that in mind, I like the idea of taking advantage of short-term dips, as the market certainly looks as if it is going to continue to work against the value of the greenback. With that in mind, if the US dollar being threatened, this will almost certainly have a positive influence on the euro, as it is considered to be the “anti-dollar.”
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Lockdown impact on Air to Ground VHF Market Global Demand, Research and Top Leading Player to 2026

“Global Air to Ground VHF Market 2021“research offers highlights of the business with key insights, applications, and the industrial chain structure. Furthermore, it provides information on the worldwide market containing the latest patterns, focused scene investigation, key locales, and their improvement status. Advanced approaches and plans are examined just as assembling procedures and cost structures are dissected likewise. The report states import/trade utilities, market figures, cost, value, income, and gross productivity of the market. Also, with the emergence of the global pandemic, the effect of COVID-19 is analyzed in the Air to Ground VHF report. Depends on the type and applications, the entrance of new products and research involved in the growth of innovative products is one of the major aspects which is expected to have an influence on the Air to Ground VHF Market. In addition, the impact of lockdown on production and the impact of demand on these products is one of the major factors that are likely to affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Environmenttravindy.com

New study finds CO2 emissions of Airbnbs bigger than expected

In its 13 years of existence, Airbnb has grown from a minnow to a whale in holiday accommodation. Today, it offers more than 5.6 million active listings across 220 countries and regions. In Australia, Airbnb lists 346,581 spaces — that’s 4% of Australia’s total housing stock. Tourists often perceive Airbnb...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Portugal Gets Boost Of Capacity After Green List Addition

With Portugal being added to UK’s green list last week, Brits have been booking flights to the country’s popular holiday destinations. As a result, flight traffic between the UK and Portugal is up, and some carriers are even swapping smaller jets for larger aircraft in order to accommodate the increased demand.
Boats & Watercraftsmarinelog.com

VIDEO: CMA CGM giant on record-breaking East Coast tour

The largest containership to ever call North America’s East Coast, the 16,022 TEU CMA CGM Marco Polo, sailed into New York on May 20, setting the second of an expected seven records in 11 days. The first came May 17, when a call in Halifax, Nova Scotia set the Canadian big-ship record. Individual port records will be set by the ship’s calls at the Port of Virginia, Port of Savannah and Port of Charleston.
Marketsbusinesstravelnews.com

ARC: April U.S. Travel Agency Sales Reach $3B

Ticket sales from U.S.-based travel agencies in April totaled $3 billion, according to the Airlines Reporting Corp., 67 percent lower than the $9.1 billion recorded in the pre-pandemic month of April 2019 but 569 percent higher than April 2020. "Air travel bookings and sales bottomed out in April 2020, so...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

airBaltic Announces Belarus Reroute

MIAMI – After the events yesterday, when Ryanair (FR) flight FR4978 was forced to land in Minsk and the arrest of Roman Journalist Protasevich took place, and in response to the EASA recommendations, airBaltic rerouted several of their flights. The initial press release this morning states that flight BT410 from...