City of Neoga issued the following announcement on May. 20. This Saturday, May 22, the City of Neoga will be holding their annual city-wide clean-up for Neoga Residents. We will accept items from 8 a.m. until noon. Unfortunately, we will not have an electronic trailer this year, but we will accept appliances. Also, due to lack of helpers, you will need to unload most items. If you have any questions, please call our office at 217/895-3237.