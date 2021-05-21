newsbreak-logo
Debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths and understanding HIPAA

Cover picture for the articleThere's been a lot of confusion surrounding vaccines so to help clear things up UT Health Epidemiologist Dr. Katelyn Jetelina has complied a list of 7 myths that may keep people hesitant. She lays them all out on her website, and we took a look at just a few. Dr. Jetelina also talks about the latest social media craze over HIPAA violations pertaining to your vaccination status. Many are under the impression that your employer or a business asking you about your vaccine status is not legal, simply put, it is.

