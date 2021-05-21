8 of The Top-Flight Booking Tip Guide in 2021

Before I get down to the nitty-gritty, I just want to say that the United States is one of the few countries where people feel the need to tip. Here it’s considered “rude” not to. I myself have worked in the service industry and know that a lot of the time the majority of earnings come from tipping… and to be honest that’s what’s “wrong” with our society. We pay these workers so little that they have to rely on it. BUT (and I don’t want any drama please) if you look at European countries or Australia and a number of others, tipping is basically unheard of because they get paid a decent salary or hourly rate. I grew up in Russia and have traveled to Europe many times and know that tipping is not a “normal” thing and is not required. Of course, if you want to, the service workers are grateful and many times way more grateful than us Americans. With all politics aside though, I am going to break down the general rule of thumb on how to tip at restaurants, bars, and delivery services.