Header image: Inside the Moda Center on May 7, the first Trail Blazers home game with fans since March 2020. Photo by Gabriel Granillo. At last Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first Trail Blazers home game at the Moda Center with a crowd, fans posed in front of the “Rip City” sculpture in front of the Essential Forces Fountain. They hovered over the “I” in “City” while someone else captured the moment on their cellphone. Television crews aimed their cameras at the oval building, and reporters talked about the historic nature of the night. Fans came equipped with signs, flags, and an energy that’s been lying dormant since the NBA canceled last year’s season, an energy that perhaps pushed the Blazers to a crucial win that overtook the Lakers for sixth seed.