Staying on top of brand management is critical to the success of your business. Why? Well, it sort of goes without saying, but nothing is set in stone – if you don’t adapt, you get left behind. Think about the brands you currently enjoy on a more or less daily basis. Are they the brands you purchased this time last year? How about five years ago? Were you purchasing the same brands ten years ago? Just look at your clothes. Are they the same clothing brands you were wearing when you were a teenager?