newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

BAL Zimmermann(L)762-34.791-24.431-15.281-5 WSH Lester(L)4:05p440-23.800-12.250-18.441-3 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

www.titusvilleherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#American League#Interleague#00 000 000#American League#N0 0000 00#Games#National League#Key Team Rec Team#Tb#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Women Brawl in Stands of White Sox-Cardinals Game

The Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals were trying to put on a nice show for everyone in attendance Monday night when some bleacher bums had to go ruin it for everyone. Yes, another brawl broke out in the stands of a Major League Baseball game, but this time there was a twist. On this occasion, the combatants were women and the guys were the ones trying to break things up.
MLBrotogrinders.com

MLB Morning Grind: 5/13/2021 - I Hope He Gets The Pitches

Stevietpfl and Blenderhd go game by game and break down the 6-game DFS MLB slate for Thursday. Presented by SuperDraft.com, roster your favorite plays without worrying about a salary cap! Sign up using promo code “Grinders” for a $50 instant deposit alongside with the 50% deposit match bonus up to $500!
MLBlite987whop.com

MLB Roundup

The Colorado Rockies were a 9-6 winner Friday night over the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. The teams will meet again this evening with pregame at 6:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP. Elsewhere in the National League. The Atlanta Braves doubled up the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3. The teams...
MLBbarrettsportsmedia.com

ESPN’s MLB Deal Loses $100 Million Without Expanded Playoffs

Major League Baseball agreed with ESPN on its new TV rights deal last week after previously finalizing extensions with FOX and Turner. The deal is slated to go through 2028 at a rate of $450 million per year, but the deal can rise to $550 million annually if MLB expands its playoffs, per the Sports Business Journal.
Baseballtigernet.com

Pitching choices

I swear we get back in the game and trot out Hughes who has consistently been bad in big situations and then a guy that hasn’t pitched much this year..this is a huge game and we have way better arms then those two. It just doesn’t make sense.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 7 Pitching Waiver Wire: Another White Sox Pitcher Is Turning Heads

This isn’t the first time we’ve been down this road with Dylan Cease. At this point, however, it’s impossible to not roster him. His start might be overshadowed by that of Carlos Rodon, but he’s been pretty solid in his own right. Through 30.1 innings pitched, Cease has a 2.37 ERA with 40 strikeouts and just two home runs. His biggest issue is his command, as he’s also surrendered 15 walks. Nonetheless, his FIP is still at just 2.81. His Average Exit Velocity, HardHit%, xwOBA, XSLG, K%, Whiff%, and Chase Rate have all been in the 70th-percentile or higher. His spin rates and movement have been absolute bonkers, which has led to the increased ability to induce weak contact or make hitters swing and miss. Really, the only knock has been the walks. If he can maintain this movement and find a little more zone control, he’ll be nearly untouchable.
MLB104.1 WIKY

MLB roundup: Mets’ Kevin Pillar OK after hit in face by pitch

Tomas Nido had three hits and scored two runs to help the New York Mets defeat the host Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday and halt a three-game losing streak. The game featured a frightening incident, when the Mets’ Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning. Pillar appeared to be struck on the bridge of his nose. He immediately went to the ground and blood was flowing freely as trainers rushed to get towels on the injury.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

MLB hit-by-pitch epidemic is out of control

That headline is most certainly meant to be taken literally. Major League hitters are being hit by pitches more than at any time in the game's history and with today's explosion of high-velocity pitchers regularly working in the high 90's the damage being done is a significant problem for MLB to tackle.
MLBleadertimes.com

MLB Transactions

American League BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nick Pivetta from COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Jesse Hahn for rehab to Omaha (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned SS Adalberto Mondesi for rehab to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A North). SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Logan Gilbert […]
MLBawesemo.com

Spotlight Pitchers: Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel with Walker Buehler | Today, 5/22/21

Happy Saturday to the Awesemo community as we’re in for a plentiful weekend of DFS! Today we’re treated to a fantastic split of daily fantasy baseball slates, featuring a seven-game early slate followed by a a six-game main slate on DraftKings and FanDuel. For the early endeavor we’re suddenly not so sure of which Shane Bieber we’ll see on the mound against the Twins, while a similar query on the main slate applies to Walker Buehler on the road against archrival San Francisco. Here are the Spotlight Pitchers for Saturday, May 22.
MLBkwit.org

MLB Fields Historic 20,000th Player

When Seattle Mariners backup catcher José Godoy took the field in San Diego Friday, he made history as Major League Baseball's 20,000th player in 150 years. Godoy, a 26-year-old from Venezuela, left St. Louis for Seattle last November, originally signing a minor league contract before his invitation to 2021 spring training. When he made his first major league appearance Friday, the Mariners trailed the San Diego Padres 12-1 at the bottom of the sixth inning, ESPN reported.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Saturday 5/22

Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking to highlight the best hitting stacks of the day. These recommendations are categorized as “Cash Game Stacks” and “Tournament Stacks” while outlining risk/reward situations. We will add additional context with other hitting/pitching options throughout the article. Keep in...
MLBgamepur.com

MLB The Show 21: The 10 tips you need to know for pitching

Pitching in MLB The Show 21 is not easy. Sure, in theory, it’s very simple to pick a pitch and throw it at the plate. However, the most important part of pitching is to limit the opposing team’s offense. If you’re making bad pitches, that’s not going to help you achieve that goal. If you’re struggling with pitching in MLB The Show 21, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 tips that you should know for pitching in MLB The Show.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 5/22/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle in left field for Baltimore on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Ryan Mountcastle is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. Mountcastle will make his 12th outfield appearance after Austin Hays was rested against the Nationals. In a matchup against lefty Jon Lester, our models project Mountcastle to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...