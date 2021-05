Tallahassee, FL: Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ashley Coone and Jerod Gross to the DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners. Ashley Coone: Coone, of Arcadia, is President of Ashley Coone Consulting. Previously, she was Executive Director of the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce and co-founded Links2Success, a nonprofit that provides free college and career readiness programs to students in DeSoto County. Coone has also served as DeSoto County Clerk of the Circuit Court and helped establish the first Boys and Girls Club in the county. She is a member of the Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees. Coone earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from Florida Gulf Coast University and her master’s degree in management and leadership from Webster University.