Friday's Transactions

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series. After Thursday's limited five-game evening/main slate, MLB treats us to a rare 15-game main slate Friday night, with no afternoon or early action. Despite volume, we've got only three pitchers priced north of four figures, while six teams have yet to confirm a starter. Trevor Bauer ($11,800) faces a surging Giants squad, Tyler Glasnow ($11,000) gets a leg up against Toronto's right-handed heavy lineup at their "home" park where the ball travels, and Carlos Rodon ($10,400) faces a Yankees squad that crushes southpaws. I'm not talking you out of any of those, and Glasnow is my favorite on the surface. But we'll target other options as we break down Friday. Offensively, I've got 12 lines as of Thursday night, and none are above 10, though Coors Field is still pending. It's a weird slate where strength at the dish meets strength on the mound in many matchups.