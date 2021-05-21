newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Friday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Activated OF Anthony Santander from the 10-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of INF/OF Danny Santana from Worcester and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment.

www.titusvilleherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nani
Person
Anthony Santander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Orioles#Baseball American League#Inf Of#Sugar Land Lrb#Inf Eric Campbell#Ss Willy Adames#Cincinnati Reds#Rf Scott Heineman#Cf#Inf Alan Trejo#Inf Brandon Drury#Syracuse#San Francisco Giants#The United Shore League#Pg Sterling Henderson#Wr Antoine Wesley#Buffalo Bills#Cleveland Browns#Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
NBA G League
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBYardbarker

Watch: Michael Taylor gave Jacob Stallings a boost on home run

Jacob Stallings on Wednesday hit his first home run of the season, and he got a boost from his opponents. Stallings was batting in the bottom of the fourth with his Pittsburgh Pirates trailing 6-2 to the Kansas City Royals. He sent a Mike Minor pitch to left-center that was close to going over the fence. Royals center fielder Michael Taylor leaped to make the catch, but he ended up carrying the ball over the wall.
MLBRotowire

FanDuel MLB: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series. After Thursday's limited five-game evening/main slate, MLB treats us to a rare 15-game main slate Friday night, with no afternoon or early action. Despite volume, we've got only three pitchers priced north of four figures, while six teams have yet to confirm a starter. Trevor Bauer ($11,800) faces a surging Giants squad, Tyler Glasnow ($11,000) gets a leg up against Toronto's right-handed heavy lineup at their "home" park where the ball travels, and Carlos Rodon ($10,400) faces a Yankees squad that crushes southpaws. I'm not talking you out of any of those, and Glasnow is my favorite on the surface. But we'll target other options as we break down Friday. Offensively, I've got 12 lines as of Thursday night, and none are above 10, though Coors Field is still pending. It's a weird slate where strength at the dish meets strength on the mound in many matchups.
MLBvsin.com

Friday MLB Sharp Report (5-21)

Today we celebrate "Fade the Public Friday" with a loaded betting slate, featuring 15 MLB games, one final NBA play-in game and 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff games. For an updated breakdown of Friday's betting action, be sure to tune in to the VSiN Market Insights Podcast with Josh Appelbaum. It will be posted at 1 p.m. ET. I'll also be co-hosting The Lombardi Line with Patrick Meagher LIVE from the South Point in Las Vegas from noon-2 p.m. ET.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Friday 5/21

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Quintana scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (26-19, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-25, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Quintana (0-3, 8.53 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +105, Athletics -122; over/under is 9...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jason Castro catching for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Castro will catch for right-hander Tyler Ivey and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Rangers on Friday. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 10.6 FanDuel points...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Saturday 5/22

Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking to highlight the best hitting stacks of the day. These recommendations are categorized as “Cash Game Stacks” and “Tournament Stacks” while outlining risk/reward situations. We will add additional context with other hitting/pitching options throughout the article. Keep in...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Brewers will have their second match with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Brewers are going downhill as of the moment, hauling six defeats in the late season. The team managed to avoid a sweep against the Atlanta Braves by winning the last match. Milwaukee lost its first meeting with Cincinnati last Friday to a score of 4-9. Daniel Vogelbach scored the first point in the 2nd inning. Kolten Wong hauled the last point in the 7th inning. The Brewers made 4 runs, 6 hits, and 4 RBIs during the game. Milwaukee ranks 3rd in the NL Central standings with a 21-23 record.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/21/21

Boston Red Sox (26-18) at Philadelphia Phillies (22-21) Martin Perez (1-2) (3.40) vs. Aaron Nola (3-3) (3.64) The Line: Philadelphia Phillies -166 / Boston Red Sox +153 --- Over/Under: 8 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies meet in MLB action from Citizens...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers 5/21/2020 Picks Predictions Previews

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers 5/21/2020 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Astros will play the first game of their three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Globe Life Field Arlington, TX, on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 8:05 PM (EDT). Following an 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, Houston is now 25-18. The Astros won seven of their last eight games and are now only a half-game behind the American League West-leading Athletics. Jose Altuve hit a game-opening home run, and Yuli Gurriel drove in 4 RBIs in the win on Wednesday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Martin Maldonado not in Houston's lineup on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado moves to the bench on Friday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Tyler Ivey. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Castro for 10.6...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs will have their second match with the St. Louis Cardinals at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 7:15 PM EDT. Chicago is 4-1 in its last 5 games this season. The team won the first meeting with the Cardinals to a score of 12-3. Joc Pederson homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. Ian Happ scored the winning point in the 8th inning. The Cubs made 12 runs, 12 hits, and 11 RBIs during the match. Chicago is 2nd at 23-21 in the NL Central standings.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/22

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBsportschatplace.com

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/22/21

Detroit Tigers (17-26) at Kansas City Royals (20-22) Matthew Boyd (2-4) (2.45) vs. Brady Singer (1-3) (3.96) The Line: Kansas City Royals -150 / Detroit Tigers +139 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit Stream the MLB Game of the...
MLBrotoballer.com

1B and 3B Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9

Arguably, the three best teams in baseball to this point reside in the NL West. That imbalance can be felt in the records of the 'other' teams in that division. The same thing can hold true in fantasy, especially this early in a season. Not everyone's record (in head-to-head leagues) is created equal.
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Friday 5/21/21

Fridays always have large slates, but this week, we’ve got every single team in action for the main slate, so this should be a fun one to tackle today. As expected, this gives us plenty of ways to go at pitcher, and Coors Field headlines the stacking side of things.
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals get timeline on Tyler O’Neill’s return

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 12: Tyler O'Neill #27 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 12, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) When the St. Louis Cardinals placed Tyler O’Neill...
MLBvsin.com

MLB daily notes: Betting preview for Friday's games

1. TB - Tyler Glasnow (No. 9 out of 298) 2. PHI - Aaron Nola (No. 12) 3. LAD - Trevor Bauer (No. 14) 1. CIN - Jeff Hoffman (No. 266 out of 298) 2. ARI - Seth Frankoff (No. 250) 3. DET - Jose Urena (No. 214) Today's Hottest...