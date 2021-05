On a chilly Monday morning in March, Vilma Kari, a 65-year-old mother of Filipino descent, bundled up in her brown leather jacket and headed to Holy Cross Church. But instead of going to mass, she was rushed to the hospital with a fractured pelvis. Security footage shows Kari being shoved to the ground just a few blocks away from the church. The assailant, a man who has since been identified and charged with a hate crime, stomped on Kari's head three times, before leaving her crumpled body on the sidewalk.