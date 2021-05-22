newsbreak-logo
NBA

Tom Thibodeau responds to Hawks coach claiming that NBA wants Knicks to win

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 1 day ago
Despite his opposing coach’s assertion, Tom Thibodeau is not too convinced that the NBA has a pro-New York Knicks bias. On Friday, the Knicks head coach Thibodeau responded to recent comments made by Atlanta Hawks counterpart Nate McMillan. In an effort to motivate his team against the Knicks in their first-round series, McMillan told them that the league wants the big-market Knicks to make a deep playoff run.

