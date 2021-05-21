newsbreak-logo
US airlines to resume flights to Israel on Friday night

By Bruce Golding
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo major US airlines plan to resume flights to Israel on Friday night following the cease-fire in the fighting that saw Hamas terrorists launch rockets at the international airport outside Tel Aviv. Delta Air Lines said its flight to Ben-Gurion International Airport would leave New York City, while United Airlines...

nypost.com
