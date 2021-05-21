newsbreak-logo
Hobbies

Lone Star Results Friday May 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 1 day ago

1st-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.940, 46.300, 58.700, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.590. Winner: B M, 5, by Counter Punch-Not Kidding Around. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Dustwhirl Wonder123814-hd2-hd1-1½1-1½W. Hamilton5.603.002.201.80. Sassy Kenzie Girl123455-14-32-hd2-hdI. Diego3.402.202.50. Bold Legend119342-hd3-1½3-1½3-3¾L. Quinonez2.804.40. Ruby Does Sparkle119277-3½5-15-4½4-5¾R. Guerra25.80. Triple Bold Baby123521-1½1-½4-35-1½R. Gutierrez5.70. Sing Prada...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Arlington, INFrankfort Times

Arlington Early Entries, Friday May 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Silver Sully (L), 119D. Sanchez3-8-5Gerald Brooks. 4Global Monopoly (L), 119C. Emigh7-x-xGennadi Dorochenko. 6Full of Heart (L), 119C. Ulloa7-5-7Fernando Bahena. 7Laska (L), 124J. Felix5-5-5Ben Delong. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Saturday's Best Bet: Quattroelle adds blinkers in Honeymoon

Saturday’s 7th race from Santa Anita Park is the Grade 3 Honeymoon Stakes for three-year-old fillies traveling a mile and an eighth on the turf course (Post Time 7:19 p.m. ET). #2 QUATTROELLE (5-1) was very consistent before finishing off the board in the Providencia (G3) April 3. She owns...
SportsFrankfort Times

Prairie Meadows Entries, Friday May 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1It's All About Joe (BL), 124A. Pusac3-4-3David McShane7/2. 2New Gospel (BL), 124K. Roman2-5-5Christine Mamakos2/1. 3Mohawk Leonard (BL), 119J. Melancon5-10-4Tanner Tracy8/1. 4Sing Loud (BL), 119A. Birzer2-9-xBonnie Birzer5/2. 5Vandring (BL), 119E. Gonzalez4-8-7Jon Arnett9/2. 6Phillip Justin (BL), 124C. Murphy6-x-xBrandi Fett12/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 4 (ALW) at BEL on 5/22/21

B:Falcon Wood Partners (KY) Sire: Paynter , Bay, 2009. Lifetime: 217 yearlings sold, median $20,000. Broodmare Sire: Street Sense , Dark Bay or Brown, 2004. Siyouni (FR) – Pretty Paper (IRE) 4YO Filly. $18,400. J:Jose L. Ortiz. T:Chad C. Brown. B:Papillon Stables Sarl (IRE) O:Gunther, John D. and Gunther, Tanya.
Sportsracingdudes.com

Honeymoon Preview: Going Global, Madone Make for Excitement

ARCADIA, CA – Trainers Phil D’Amato’s Going Global and Simon Callaghan’s Madone – each undefeated in California – make for an exciting matchup in Saturday’s $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. The Honeymoon is a 1 1/8-mile turf route restricted to 3-year-old fillies. This year’s edition is the...
Sportsvsin.com

Tuley's Thoroughbred Takes for races of Saturday, May 22

With Medina Spirit coming up short in the Preakness last Saturday, there’s no chance for a Triple Crown this year, but Team Tuley continues to look for value from coast to coast. My friend Ed Sehon and I post two Saturday spot plays apiece overnight Friday, plus Sehon added a...
GamblingPoker News

2021 NJ/MI SCOOP Day 9: "Barney889" Claims 4th Title; Frank Funaro Wins

Now through May 24, Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) festivals are running in both Michigan and New Jersey on PokerStars. Both events are running concurrently May 8-24 with more than $3 million in total guarantees between them spread among 285 individual tournaments, most events having a High, Medium, and Low tier. There are events for players of all sorts with buy-ins ranging from $5 to as high as $2,000 and formats from the intricate and challenging 8-game to no-frills no-limit hold'em.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-5-Add

5th_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 3:17. Time 1:37.76. Firm. Also Ran_Undisturbed, La Gioiosa, Cinnte Winnte, Assignation, Miss Bella Ciao, Miracle of Hope. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-5-2-1/4-4) 5 Correct Paid $532.05. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2-1/4-4) 4 Correct Paid $136.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $68.35. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $46.85. $1 X-5 Super High Five (4-6-3-7-1) no winners. Daily Double (4-4) paid $50.60. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $27.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-7) paid $54.10.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Sconsin upsets Frank's Rockette in Winning Colors

The 18th running of Saturday night’s $150,000, Grade 3 Winning Colors at Churchill Downs went according to plan for Sconsin as she displayed her powerful closing kick to rush past early pacemakers Rising Seas and 3-5 favorite Frank’s Rockette in the final furlong to win the six-furlong sprint for fillies and mares by 3 1/4 lengths in 1:08.80.
Sportspaulickreport.com

Multiple Stakes Winner Chance It Makes Long-Awaited Return To Races Sunday

Shooting Star Thoroughbreds LLC's Chance It found no easy spot to make his long-awaited return to the races in Sunday's feature race at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multiple-stakes winner is scheduled to face five battle-tested rivals in a six-furlong optional claiming allowance. “I'm looking forward to getting him back...
Sportspastthewire.com

Heavily favored As Time Goes By all-out to win by a nose in the Grade II, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, getting 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.77

ARCADIA, Calif. (May 22, 2021)–A runaway 9 ¼ length winner of her most recent Grade II stakes assignment, As Time Goes By was all-out to prevail by a nose over 23-1 longshot This Tea in Saturday’s Grade II, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes at Santa Anita. Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, As Time Goes By stalked the early pace today and got a mile and one sixteenth in 1:43.77.
AnimalsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Horse racing newsletter: Reflections on McAnally case

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie. One of the more interesting stories of the past week revolved around a positive drug test from a horse trained by Hall of Famer Ron McAnally. It happened on Nov. 22, when Roses And Candy tested positive for CBD, a derivative of cannabis and hemp. Now, before you go off on a horse being given pot, CBD is different from THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Belmont, CAbangthebook.com

Belmont Stakes Futures Odds Posted – Minus Baffert!

Bob Baffert will not be a part of the Belmont Stakes this year. It’s not all that surprising, since it was doubtful anyway that he would have an entry after Medina Spirit came a disappointing third in the Preakness, thus nullifying a chance to win the Triple Crown (and oh, that Concert Tour was ninth in that race).
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Friday's Best Bet: Colombian Gold strikes it rich at Santa Anita

Friday’s 5th race from Santa Anita Park is a $35,000 claiming event for fillies and mares which have never won three races. They will be traveling one mile on the turf course (Post Time 6:08 p.m. ET). #2 COLOMBIAN GOLD (7-2) ended up a half-length length behind #6 So Much...
Animalshorseracingnation.com

Horses to Watch: Notable names return from layoffs at Belmont

In this biweekly series, racing analyst Keeler Johnson will share promising horses from his handicapping watch list, reviewing runners who have recently caught his eye and previewing horses scheduled to run back in the near future. Upcoming Entries. Remember last Saturday, when Domestic Spending and Smooth Like Strait finished first...
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

As Time Goes By Ekes Out Santa Maria Win

Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier and Derrick Smith's As Time Goes By (American Pharoah) aired by 9 1/4 lengths in her latest start in the Apr. 24 GII Santa Margarita S., however, she had to work a lot harder when nosing out 23-1 longshot This Tea (Curlin) in Saturday's GII Santa Maria S. at Santa Anita.