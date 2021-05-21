Lone Star Results Friday May 21st, 2021

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie. One of the more interesting stories of the past week revolved around a positive drug test from a horse trained by Hall of Famer Ron McAnally. It happened on Nov. 22, when Roses And Candy tested positive for CBD, a derivative of cannabis and hemp. Now, before you go off on a horse being given pot, CBD is different from THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.