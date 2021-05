I’m not the first person to note that whatever Democrats accuse their opponents of doing, it is they, in fact, who are doing it. If you are puzzled why the Biden Administration scotched the Keystone Pipeline but gave a thumbs up on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, perhaps this explanation will help. Under the banner of “green energy” to control emissions. Germany began shutting down the cleanest emitting power stations: nuclear. In 2000, nuclear had a 29.5 percent share of its power generation mix. In 2020 that share dropped to 11.4 percent and next year every one of its nuclear plants is scheduled to be shut down.