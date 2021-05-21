County ARP plans move forward

A court battle is brewing at the Statehouse, and its implications would undoubtedly affect Grant County and every community in Indiana. The Indiana legislature is at odds with Gov. Eric Holcomb and his response to the pandemic, which is no surprise, but now state Attorney General Todd Rokita has joined the fray. This year after the Republican-majority House and Senate jammed through House Bill 1123, a law that would allow the legislature to call an emergency session of the Indiana General Assembly, Holcomb promised to file a lawsuit challenging the new law on its constitutionality, resulting in a recent firework show pitting two powerful public officials against each other.