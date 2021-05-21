newsbreak-logo
Grant County, IN

County ARP plans move forward

By TIM TEDESCHI ttedeschi@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

Grant County officials are continuing to work through the process and plan of how to use nearly $13 million in anticipated federal COVID funding. At Monday’s commissioners’ meeting, the board officially approved an ordinance establishing a fund for the $12.7 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding that the county has been allocated. Commissioner Mark Bardsley said he met with council members Shane Middlesworth and Mark Leming to make sure council was on board with the direction the county was taking with the funds before the ordinance was approved.

www.chronicle-tribune.com
