The names are scratched in the walls of the tiny up-stair cells. Who knows how many folks spent time in the Historic Sabine County Jail. Recognizing some of the surnames is indeed a little creepy. The tall red brick structure stands at the west corner of the Courthouse Square serving the county for almost 80-years. If walls could talk these would have some incredible stories to tell. Once prisoners arrived on the second floor, the crude iron bars and third floor tower seem a bit like a dungeon from a European countryside.