newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills man arrested for attempting to hire hitman to murder girlfriend

By Alexi Chidbachian
foxla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills man was arrested on a murder-for-hire charge, alleging he tried to hire a hitman to kill a woman he briefly dated. 24-year-old Scott Quinn Berkett was arrested Friday after being charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he sent thousands of dollars in Bitcoin to arrange the murder. He then wired another $1,000 to the "hitman," who was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

www.foxla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitman#Fbi Agent#Crime#Criminal Court#Criminal Law#The Department Of Justice#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Man#Fbi Agent#Robbery#Federal Prison#Calif#Murder For Hire Services#April#Family Member#Law Enforcement Officials#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Complex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Acton, CAmynewsla.com

Authorities Search for 25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility

Authorities put out a call Monday for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton. Authorities at Acton Conservation Camp #11 discovered during an inmate count at about 9 p.m. Sunday that Erick Mendiola was missing,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Murder trial of US scion Robert Durst resumes after long Covid delay

The murder trial of notorious US real estate scion Robert Durst, who is accused of killing his best friend to prevent her talking to police about his wife's disappearance, resumed in Los Angeles Monday after a 14-month delay. The trial in Los Angeles is expected to last several months, but Judge Windham on Monday granted a separate hearing on Durst's health for the coming weeks, and began speaking with jurors to ensure they can continue.
Los Angeles County, CAfox5ny.com

Trial of Robert Durst resumes

The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed on Monday after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst didn't appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the day's proceedings.
Los Angeles County, CARepublic

Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed Monday without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all after a rare 14-month recess. Judge Mark Windham planned to question jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can...
Los Angeles, CARecord

'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire

Los Angeles officials said Monday that they have apprehended the person believed to have ignited the Palisades Fire in a mountainous area on the western part of the city. The arson suspect was arrested Sunday at 2:30 p.m. near the fire zone after a previous person was detained and released, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said at a Monday morning news conference.
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlyhillscourier.com

Il Pastaio Robbery Suspects Appear in Court

Three suspects charged in connection with a high-profile robbery at Il Pastaio appeared in federal court on May 12, their first hearing since their arrests for the “brazen” March 4 robbery of a high-end watch. Two of the suspects who are accused of committing the armed robbery, Malik Lamont Powell, 20, and Khai McGhee, 18, have been detained; Marquise Anthony Gardon, 30, who authorities say drove the getaway vehicle, has been released on $25,000 bond. All three have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Interference with Commerce by Robbery of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1951(a). McGhee and Powell will next appear in court on June 3 for their arraignment; Gardon will return on June 17.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Judge Denies Request to Indefinitely Postpone Robert Durst’s Trial

A Los Angeles judge Monday denied an emergency motion filed by Robert Durst’s attorneys asking for his murder trial to be postponed indefinitely. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled only on the continuance — saying he would not hear testimony Monday from Durst’s doctor about the 78-year-old real estate scion’s “life-threatening health issues” or rule on whether the defendant should be released on a “high bail amount” due to the lack of the required 10 days notice by the defense team.