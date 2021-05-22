Beverly Hills man arrested for attempting to hire hitman to murder girlfriend

Three suspects charged in connection with a high-profile robbery at Il Pastaio appeared in federal court on May 12, their first hearing since their arrests for the “brazen” March 4 robbery of a high-end watch. Two of the suspects who are accused of committing the armed robbery, Malik Lamont Powell, 20, and Khai McGhee, 18, have been detained; Marquise Anthony Gardon, 30, who authorities say drove the getaway vehicle, has been released on $25,000 bond. All three have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Interference with Commerce by Robbery of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1951(a). McGhee and Powell will next appear in court on June 3 for their arraignment; Gardon will return on June 17.