Colts and Pacers Support Mental Health Awareness Month!

As we are in the midst/wrapping up Mental Health Awareness Month, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan wants to focus on a few ways our hometown teams make a difference in the fight to improve mental health in the city of Indianapolis. With the Colts and Pacers both facing steep challenges in their past seasons by having to seclude themselves from everyday activity to be able to perform at the highest level, it would be hard to say that their heads were always in the right place.