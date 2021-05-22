newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts and Pacers Support Mental Health Awareness Month!

By Nick Cottongim
1075thefan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we are in the midst/wrapping up Mental Health Awareness Month, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan wants to focus on a few ways our hometown teams make a difference in the fight to improve mental health in the city of Indianapolis. With the Colts and Pacers both facing steep challenges in their past seasons by having to seclude themselves from everyday activity to be able to perform at the highest level, it would be hard to say that their heads were always in the right place.

www.1075thefan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nba#93 5 107 5#The Indiana Pacers#Walt Disney World#The Indianapolis Colts#Nami Greater Indianapolis#Cleveland#Stigma Action Fund#Anxiety#Project Healthy Minds#Advocates#Fight#San Antonio#Central Florida#Bring Change#Steep Challenges#Everyday Activity#Line#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

NFL players tackle mental health in league's latest campaign

When they choose to do so, high-profile professional athletes have a unique platform to make an impact on issues related to health and wellness. We’ve seen it with everything from former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade’s transgender advocacy to Major League Baseball players wearing pink apparel on Mother’s Day to support breast cancer awareness to tennis champion Serena Williams being a spokesperson for medication that relieves her migraines.
NBAchatsports.com

Indiana Pacers: 4 teams Indy fans should root for in the NBA Playoffs

Indiana Pacers - Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports. After the Indiana Pacers were ousted early before they can even grasp the coattails of the playoffs, fans are now left without a team to passionately root for. But as general basketball fans, of course we cannot help but savor the ever-competitive NBA playoffs despite a peculiar season.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is DeMar DeRozan?

DEMAR DeRozan is an NBA player for the San Antonio Spurs. The athlete has been a strong advocate and voice for mental health and wellness, and is featured in new docuseries The Me You Can’t See co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. Who is DeMar DeRozan?. DeMar DeRozan, 31,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Keeping an eye on the exes: Former Toronto Raptors in the playoffs

I’d certainly rather be sitting here discussing current Toronto Raptors and their outlook amidst the NBA playoff picture, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Now, Raptors fans have to content themselves with jumping on a new bandwagon and adopting a temporary, still-active favorite for the purposes of postseason rooting interest.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup against Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks will get a rematch with the Miami Heat, who knocked them out of the post-season last year in the NBA's Bubble. The upset last season sent the Bucks home early for yet another season, and at some point, the Bucks will have to find a way to break free in the NBA Playoffs.
NFLeminetra.com

Minnesota Vikings Full 2021 NFL Schedule – Baltimore, Maryland

Eagan, Minnesota- Now you probably know Minnesota Viking Head to Cincinnati Bengals To 1st week Of the 2021 NFL regular season. But what happens after the first kick-off weekend meeting (September 12th) and the third team-to-team match in September?. Minnesota 2nd week (September 19th) And visit Arizona Cardinal For the...
NBACNET

NBA playoffs 2021: Schedule, how to watch Heat vs. Bucks, Mavericks vs. Clippers today

With the conclusion of the NBA regular season and the play-in tournament, it's finally time for the playoffs. NBA fans can look forward to high-stakes basketball nearly every day through early July, complete with real cheering by thousands of in-person attendees in actual home arenas as COVID restrictions loosen -- a welcome change after the bubble of 2020.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Donovan Mitchell practices with the Utah Jazz, is on track for Game 1 return

After going through a full practice on Thursday, Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell said that, “barring any setbacks,” he plans to play in the Jazz’s Game 1 matchup against either the Golden State Warriors or the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell sprained his ankle in an unusual collision with Indiana Pacers wing...
NBAAntelope Valley Press

NBA playoff results | Thursday

WASHINGTON — Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did what they do — a near triple-double for one, 25 points in just 29 minutes for the other — and the Washington Wizards reached the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed by overwhelming the Indiana Pacers in the play-in round.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Jimmy Butler Makes Giannis Antetokounmpo Stumble in Bucks Heat Game

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are in the middle of the first game of their seven-game series, which is also a rematch of last year's second-round matchup in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. During the first quarter, the two team's leading stars had an entertaining sequence. As Giannis Antetokounmpo backed...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Heat G Victor Oladipo (quad) could be cleared for activities in November

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo could be cleared to resume full-contract basketball activities as soon as November after last week's quadriceps surgery, his orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Glashow told ESPN on Saturday. Oladipo underwent the surgery on May 13 and it was his second in 28 months to repair his...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Playoff success for Phoenix Suns depends on Deandre Ayton

As the Phoenix Suns are set to take on the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs, the Suns’ success will depend on Deandre Ayton. It has been a long, 10 years for the Phoenix Suns. From missing the playoffs to tanking, coaching turnover, etc. the Suns have endured basketball ineptitude. Well, ever since former Wildcat Deandre Ayton arrived as the No. 1 pick in 2018, things have been steadily rising in the Valley.
NBANewsTimes

How to Stream 2021 NBA Playoffs

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With an end to the NBA’s regular season, the league is amping up...