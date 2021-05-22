newsbreak-logo
Kevin and Curt Recap Fast Friday and preview Qualifications Weekend

By Brad Huber
1075thefan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin discuss what they have learned from Fast Friday Practice when it comes to top teams for Qualifications Weekend. They discuss the schedule for the weekend, who are the favorites for the Pole and who are in danger of missing the 33 car field on Sunday. Arrow McLaren SP Driver Pato O’ Ward talks about where his team stands after Fast Friday and his thoughts going into Qualifications weekend.

