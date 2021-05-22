Kevin and Curt Recap Fast Friday and preview Qualifications Weekend

Tonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they wind up the first week of the Month of May talk about possible Americans to Formula One and who that might be. Also what tracks in the United States could host F1 races and if they might return to Indianapolis. They talk about Rookies at Indianapolis and how comfortable they would be if they make their first start at Indy vs other tracks. They talk about the biggest storylines at the quarter point to the 2021 season heading into Indianapolis. They talk about the driver street signs and Indy hosting big events and why the city embrace big events.