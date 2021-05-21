Council, commissioners OK electronic meeting guidelines

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the last 14 months, communities and school districts across the country have enacted mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But in Iowa, the power to enact a local mask mandate is over. A new law signed by Governor Reynolds early Thursday morning bars cities and counties from enacting more stringent mask mandates than what the state already has for private business. The ban doesn't apply for enacting a mask mandate on public property. In addition, public and accredited private schools are not allowed to require students, staff or visitors to wear a mask while on school property.