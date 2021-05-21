newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Council, commissioners OK electronic meeting guidelines

By TIM TEDESCHI ttedeschi@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

County officials this week adopted resolutions to continue to allow members to participate in meetings virtually with certain stipulations. Local municipalities and boards were permitted to conduct business with all or some members appearing via phone or videoconferencing throughout the pandemic through an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, and the state legislature this past session passed a law permitting local boards to approve electronic meeting participation with certain caveats.

www.chronicle-tribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Videoconferencing#County Officials#State Officials#Council#Guidelines#Resolutions#Gov Eric Holcomb#Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicstheorcasonian.com

County Council regular meeting agenda posted for Tuesday

EXCUSED ABSENCES (if any) DISCUSSION: Briefing on 2021 Docket – Sophia Cassam, Planner. DISCUSSION: An overview of what other government organizations are doing or considering – Denice Kulseth, Management Analyst. ACTION: Schedule a Public Hearing for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:15 AM – An Ordinance of the County Council...
Public HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Chambers cheer agreement to relax workplace COVID-19 rules

TRAVERSE CITY — Business organizations across the state are applauding an agreement between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders that could loosen pandemic-related workplace protocols. “Our region’s business owners are ready for a return to normalcy after 14 months of working diligently to keep their business open and their employees...
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Council OK's grant for lateral replacements

Following months of confusion and controversy, the Sun Prairie City Council on May 18 gave final approval to a $562,500 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to be used for half the costs associated with lead lateral replacements as well as building, sidewalk and tree replacement permit fees. The...
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Advance

County will discuss Confederate Monument move next month

County officials could finalize plans to move the Confederate Monument from the Pasquotank County Courthouse to private property in Nixonton next month. County Manager Sparty Hammett said he hopes to have a plan in place for county commissioners’ June 7 Special Projects Committee meeting to move the monument to land owned by Warren Weidrick at 1371 Four Forks Road.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Allocate more tax dollars to housing issues

It appears that the city will be spending $3.4 million dollars for an underpass and foot bridge. I am curious how much additionally has been spent in the last few years that is associated with this major investment. I am also curious how much has been spent by our local...
New Palestine, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

New Pal council OKs rules for keeping chickens

NEW PALESTINE — The 30 chickens in the coop at Jim Robinson’s home have plenty of space to roam, particularly when they’re let loose onto the two acres of family land. Robinson, the New Palestine town manager, lives about a half mile outside the town’s limits and can have as many farm animals as the family would like.
Pepper Pike, OHpepperpike.org

Council Meeting

Join the Pepper Pike Zoom Council meeting by clicking on this link:. You will be directed to the Pepper Pike Zoom waiting room. You should not need this if you used the above link. Password: Pepperpike. You will need this password to enter the waiting room. The password is case...
Island County, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Community Health Advisory Board to resume meetings

The Island County Community Health Advisory Board will begin meeting again in June after a six-month hiatus. Public Health Director Keith Higman announced the advisory board’s, or CHAB’s, return in a county Board of Health meeting May 18. CHAB members unilaterally decided to take a hiatus in January, citing staffing...
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Accomack Board of Supervisors approves urgent needs grant agreement

Since COVID began both counties have been actively pursuing available grant funding to help businesses and individuals recover lost revenues due to the pandemic. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Board heard a presentation from Elaine Meil, Executive Director of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission on a Community Development Block Grant opportunity. The $1.2 million grant has already been authorized and the vote was to merely authorize the generation of the documents necessary to implement the program.
Homelessseehafernews.com

Joint Finance Committee Rejects $70M Increase In Funding To Combat Homelessness

The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has rejected the governor’s proposal to spend an additional $73-million on initiatives to combat homelessness. Thursday’s 12-4 vote came along party lines. The budget committee increased funding for a housing assistance program by $1.2 million but turned down the rest of the extra spending.
Madison, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Madison City Council OKs police chief candidate

Madison is one step closer to a permanent replacement for retired Police Chief David Jernigan after the city council passed a resolution allowing the mayor to enter negotiations to hire Virginia Beach police Capt. Johnny Gandy as the city’s next top cop. Negotiations between Gandy and Madison Mayor Paul Finley...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

Council OKs liquor license transfer

Members of Meadville City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to authorize the transfer of a restaurant liquor license into the city from Vernon Township. The request came from TG Holdings LLC, which operates as Cannon’s Chophouse. The license will be used at the restaurant’s new location, 994 Market St., which previously served as the location of 1776 Bar and Grill.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Council OKs site for new Dougherty Arts Center

City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a site for the Dougherty Arts Center, close to the current ZACH Theatre at Butler Shores Park. The site, called 1A, was not city staffers’ first choice, but it was clear that staffers’ selection, 1B, had too many opponents, including the Save Our Springs Alliance.
Sullivan County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County lawmakers approve Medicaid overpayment payback

MONTICELLO – Billing errors on the part of the Sullivan County government have resulted in the county being overpaid more than $601,000 in Medicaid funds from the federal government. The county legislature on Thursday voted to pay back the money over time. Legislature Chairman Rob Doherty was tight-lipped as to...
Mason City, IAKIMT

Mason City city admin reacts to new mask law, cites importance of vaccination

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the last 14 months, communities and school districts across the country have enacted mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But in Iowa, the power to enact a local mask mandate is over. A new law signed by Governor Reynolds early Thursday morning bars cities and counties from enacting more stringent mask mandates than what the state already has for private business. The ban doesn't apply for enacting a mask mandate on public property. In addition, public and accredited private schools are not allowed to require students, staff or visitors to wear a mask while on school property.
Politicswnax.com

Education Standards Revision Process Starting

The process to revise South Dakotas social studies content will start next month. State Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson told the state Board of Education Standards this week the review committee has been formed…. Sanderson says the results of that review will come back to the board next year…. Governor...
Fulton County, INRochester Sentinel

County officials discuss spending recovery funds

Fulton County Commissioners and the Fulton County Council are considering how to spend the county’s $3.8 million allocation of American Rescue Plan relief funds. Increased broadband internet access, improving county facilities, helping organizations and aiding small businesses were among ideas tossed around during their joint session Tuesday.
Lansdale, PAReporter

Lansdale council OKs conversion of Madison apartment space

LANSDALE — Plans to convert part of the commercial space inside the Madison Lansdale Station apartment complex have gotten the go-ahead. Council voted Wednesday night to approve the conversion, while hearing an update on how full the apartments are to date. "Those four units are planned to be one-bedroom units,...