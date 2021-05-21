Council, commissioners OK electronic meeting guidelines
County officials this week adopted resolutions to continue to allow members to participate in meetings virtually with certain stipulations. Local municipalities and boards were permitted to conduct business with all or some members appearing via phone or videoconferencing throughout the pandemic through an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, and the state legislature this past session passed a law permitting local boards to approve electronic meeting participation with certain caveats.www.chronicle-tribune.com