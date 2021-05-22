newsbreak-logo
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas OSU alumni award scholarships

Times Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State University Alumni Club of Tuscarawas County recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 16 Tuscarawas County high school seniors. Five of the awards were from the Alumni Club endowment which was established in 1980, five from the Molly B. Demuth Memorial Scholarship, three were Bob and Becky Horn Family awards, two each were Hanhart, Inc. and Timothy and Karen Stokey Family Scholarships and one was the Terry and Virginia Hiller Memorial Scholarship.

