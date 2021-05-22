No, did not give up anything close to easily. It took a lot

It’s a football cliché, not a baseball one, but tonight in Globe Life Park (not Field, that’s like calling T-Mobile’s signature color “pink” and not “magenta,” get with the program) it was a game of two halves for the Mariners. I would love to recap just the first half of this game, pretend Kendall Graveman came in to preserve a one-run lead, and let you believe the Mariners marched triumphant deep into the heart of a Texas night, but that would apparently be “without journalistic integrity” and “falsifying a game report” and “lying to you.” All I’m saying is, if you want to stop reading halfway through, I certainly won’t blame you.