newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

No, did not give up anything close to easily. It took a lot

tigernet.com
 1 day ago

Of repeated disappointments over an extended period of time for it to happen. The true tell will be after the season ends, and we see if baseball players start taking advantage of the transfer portapotty rules.

www.tigernet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Portapotty#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic giving opportunity out to close the season

The Orlando Magic have been dealing with injuries from the beginning of the season. They have rarely played with a full roster and spent a good chunk of the season with often just nine or 10 available players. There were even a few games where the team had only eight players available at tip off. There was even a game where injuries over the course of a game left the team with just six or seven players to use.
MLBEcho Press

Diamond King Baseball seeking nominations

Since 2012, Diamond King Baseball has given out an award that recognized strong character traits in high school baseball players on and off the field. Now, they’re looking for this year’s nominations from coaches. Diamond King Baseball gives out four awards based on humility, accountability, resilience and discipline. Coaches should...
MLBbarrettsportsmedia.com

Pat McAfee: Baseball Would Be Awesome If It Let Players Be Themselves

The Pat McAfee Show, like so many other sports radio shows across the country, touched on Tony La Russa throwing one of his own Chicago White Sox players under the bus on Thursday. While the debate seems to be about old school vs. new school mentality in the sport, McAfee says it is about La Russa’s legacy within the game.
MLBchatsports.com

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Top Replacements for Injured MLB Players for Week 8

The injury bug and the baseball gods need to get on the same page. If the former is going to continue being so incredibly active, then the latter must do a better job of keeping the waiver wires stocked with suitable replacements. Without them, fantasy baseball managers are knocking on every door in a desperate search for relief.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Sarringar, Brewer named All-NSIC

Two Northern State baseball players with Pierre connections earned some hardware on Tuesday. Catcher Spencer Sarringar and pitcher Seth Brewer were named to the 2021 All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference list. Sarringar, a Pierre T.F. Riggs alum, was named to the All-Defensive Team. He had a .976 fielding percentage, 256 putouts...
NFLScarlet Nation

Ian Book Finds ‘Unbelievable Spot’ With Saints, Who Did Lots Of Homework

Ian Book’s immediate reaction to being drafted hit on most of the common themes. Elation. Excitement. Instant motivation. Relief. Total surprise about his destination, though, wasn’t included. Book, Notre Dame’s three-year starting quarterback, figured there was a chance a New Orleans area code would light up his phone screen during this year’s NFL Draft. A higher chance than some others, at least.
MLBNBC Washington

Max Scherzer Would Rather Strike Out 20 Batters Than Throw a No-Hitter

Scherzer prefers another 20-strikeout game over no-hitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When you're as dominant a pitcher as Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been throughout his career, you're bound to leave your mark on baseball's record book. That's been the case for Scherzer, who is one of the...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Is There Too Little Offense in Baseball?

There seems to be a growing consensus that baseball is broken. First, the ball got juiced in 2019, leading to an explosion of home runs. Then the ball was de-juiced, leading to a reduction in scoring and an increase in strikeouts. Now many believe there is too little scoring, too little action, or both. There is talk of preventing teams from shifting defenders, moving the mound back, and other actions to increase offense.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Michael Brantley is chasing more, but missing less

A common practice in baseball analysis is to compare the current season to past iterations once we reach a certain threshold. A hitter’s plate appearance total, for example, is a popular measurement. Innings from a pitcher is another frequently cited. For 2021 purposes, however, it isn't easy to do that reasonably. The 2020 season itself was a glorified small sample, more or less. The campaign still counted, yes, but it was hard to take away too much significance from the numbers in the middle of a pandemic.
NHLtheScore

Marleau wants to return next year: 'I still have a lot to give'

Even at 41 years old, Patrick Marleau believes he has more left in the tank. "I feel like I still have a lot to give," Marleau told reporters Thursday, according to the Teal Town USA podcast. "I'm eager to have a really good season next season." Marleau said he hasn't...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Pipes blow up in Texas, Mariners blow easily winnable game to Texas, 9-8

It’s a football cliché, not a baseball one, but tonight in Globe Life Park (not Field, that’s like calling T-Mobile’s signature color “pink” and not “magenta,” get with the program) it was a game of two halves for the Mariners. I would love to recap just the first half of this game, pretend Kendall Graveman came in to preserve a one-run lead, and let you believe the Mariners marched triumphant deep into the heart of a Texas night, but that would apparently be “without journalistic integrity” and “falsifying a game report” and “lying to you.” All I’m saying is, if you want to stop reading halfway through, I certainly won’t blame you.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

2021 high school baseball: Players to watch

Here are 11 baseball players to watch this season. Note: This isn’t a ranking of the area’s top players. Joe Mack, Williamsville East, 12, C: While this isn’t meant to be a listing of only the top talents, Mack could very well be one of the all-time greats to come out of Western New York. The power-hitting catcher with a canon for a throwing arm is a projected first-round pick in July’s MLB Draft.
MLBfangraphs.com

FanGraphs Audio: Cole Irvin and Colin McKee Chat Pitching

On this week’s episode, we’re talking to a pair of pitchers before discussing a future Hall of Famer changing uniforms. At the top of the show, David Laurila is joined by Oakland A’s left-hander Cole Irvin and Houston Astros right-hander Colin McKee to talk about their craft. Irvin and McKee explain what kind of Statcast data they like to utilize — and what they don’t — and how they can use analysis to continue to develop on the mound. They also discuss teaching pitching in the offseason, how spin affects pitchers in various ways, variety in long-toss exercises, and the differences between pitching in the rotation and the bullpen. [2:27]
NBAbleachernation.com

“We Have to Get a Lot Better” – Billy Donovan Didn’t Sugarcoat Anything in His End-of-Season Interviews

The math checks out: Billy Donovan is a winner. When Arturas Karnsiovas and Marc Eversley hired Donovan, he walked into the Advocate Center with a 243-157 record as an NBA head coach. He compiled that 60.8 percent winning percentage over six seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, appearing in the playoffs each season. Throw things all the way back to his time spent in college basketball, and we’ll find similar results. Donovan’s record sits at 502-206 between his two head coaching jobs at Marshall and Florida, and over his 21 years as a head coach at the collegiate level, he missed the postseason only six times.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Ronald Acuña on pace to be greatest leadoff hitter ever

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña is on track to be the greatest leadoff hitter in the history of baseball with unbelievable numbers. When Ronald Acuña is batting lead-off, there’s a ridiculously high chance the Braves will score early. To prove that, Gran McAuley pulled out an insane stat demonstrating how...