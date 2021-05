The origin story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos has long been attributed to janitor turned executive turned motivational speaker and author Richard Montañez. But now people are starting to question the authenticity of that claim after the Los Angeles Times investigated his story and found that he allegedly isn’t the creator of the mega popular snack. Montañez is the focus on an upcoming biopic directed by Eva Longoria about his rise as the inventor of the Hot Cheetos, a billion-dollar snack, after working as a janitor for Frito-Lay. The story goes that he took the unflavored puffs home and added the spices common in Mexican street corn including chili powder and took the idea to Frito-Lay executives. After it launched nationwide in 1992 he was promoted to vice president of multicultural sales & community promotions for PepsiCo (which owns Frito Lay). Now Frito-Lay released a statement to the LA Times calling his story an “urban legend”: