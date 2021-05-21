newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SMASHING PUMPKINS' BILLY CORGAN: 'When I Was Younger, I Was Not Considered Good Looking'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMASHING PUMPKINS mainman Billy Corgan was interviewed for the latest episode of Spotify For Artists' new music-centric interview podcast "Best Advice". A couple of excerpts from the chat follow below. Corgan: "For whatever reason, when I was younger, I was not considered good looking. So, my looks were not part...

www.blabbermouth.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Bono
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Prince
Person
Billy Corgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smashing Pumpkins#I Swear#Music Business#Good Music#New Music#World Music#Video Music#Major League Baseball#Mainman Billy Corgan#Smashing Pumpkins#Sort#Musicians#Artists#Things#Photo Shoots#Best Advice#God#Phenoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMetalSucks

Steve Vai, Billy Corgan and More Appear in The Pedal Movie

Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments, on Friday released The Pedal Movie on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. Reverb’s first-ever feature-length film, The Pedal Movie is the most comprehensive look at how a series of recording studio accidents in the 1960s led to the creation of effects pedals, and how those pedals and their builders changed the sound of popular music as we know it.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn the guitar style of classic Smashing Pumpkins with these 3 exercises

As guitar duo for one of the most influential '90s alt-rock bands, Billy Corgan and James Iha create intricate layered parts with grungy powerchords, ambient dream pop arpeggios and heavy, fuzz-distortion infused riffs. Corgan’s catchy vocal melodies and major scale based riffs in songs like Tonight, Tonight gave the band broad appeal, which earned them huge success.
MusicSFGate

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's Duo Strengthens With Age on 'Superwolves'

There’s a certain kind of lyric that Will Oldham excels at writing and delivering, where he sketches out a vaguely unnerving scenario and allows it to hang there in the listener’s mind, offering no assurance whatsoever that everything will turn out OK. A potent example comes on “Not Fooling,” the final track of Superwolves, the singer-songwriter’s rich, surprising, and deeply fulfilling new collaborative album with guitarist and co-writer Matt Sweeney, and a sequel to the pair’s 2005 collection Superwolf. “All your assumptions/Are righteous nightmares,” he sings, embodying a character who’s informing his associates on his way out the door that they’re in deeper than they thought. “Our screams together/Ever longer.” Sweeney’s guitar lines, an artful weave of acoustic and electric riffs and builds, converge into a whirling waltz as Oldham delivers the song’s sly kicker: “It’s been real.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels to Headline Riot Fest

Nine Inch Nails, the Smashing Pumpkins, and Run the Jewels will headline this year’s Riot Fest. The three-night event, which will take place in Chicago’s Douglass Park from September 17th to the 19th, will also feature Pixies, Faith No More, Devo, Mr. Bungle, Taking Back Sunday, and many others. Three-day passes are on sale now; single-day tickets will go on sale next week when the fest announces more bands.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

AFI’s Davey Havok on Co-Writing with Billy Corgan and The Power of Early MTV

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Davey Havok sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about AFI’s new album, Bodies. The frontman dives into his love of performing at a young age, the duality of his artistic nature, co-writing with Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins, and his drive to write a song with the performance and audience always in mind. Havok also discusses the impact MTV’s videos had on his life, his love of Duran Duran, and watching his fans create art based on AFI’s songs.
Musicwfav951.com

Billy Corgan On Not Fitting The Rock Frontman Stereotype

Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan recalled how he dealt with not fitting the mold of a typical rock frontman. Blabbermouth transcribed some of Corgan's chat on the Best Advice podcast where he explained, “I was not considered good looking. So, my looks were not part of anybody's formula as far as the success of the band. It was never talked about. Photographers would try to stick me in the back of photo shoots with the band and put other people (in front of me). I swear to God. . . Well, y'know, things change. Now the vampire look is in. But at the time, I was not considered a good-looking person.”
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Alex Van Halen’s drum kit from the 1980 “Invasion” tour won’t be the only piece of rock memorabilia hitting the auction block in June. Officials with Julien’s Auctions say rock fans will have the opportunity to bid on “a canon of over 1,000 music iconography” at the upcoming event. Items previously owned by such legends as The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix will also be part of the “Music Icons” auction, which will be open for bids June 11th through June 13th, Julien’s officials say. “Each year, Julien’s Auctions ups the ante for music fans and collectors in offering the most prized music memorabilia ever to come to auction,” says the auction house’s Martin Nolan. “From the first auction appearances of Alex Van Halen’s Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame-displayed Ludwig drum kit and Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait drawing to Bob Dylan’s handwritten and annotated lyrics to his 1969 classic ‘Lay Lady Lay’, this collection of fine and rare music collectibles is no exception.”
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Underrated Nirvana: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

There's nobody in rock history quite like Nirvana. The grunge icons are celebrated as one of the greatest acts to ever take the stage, yet their entire studio discography is only three albums long. That output is minuscule when compared with other legendary acts. For reference, the Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Beach Boys are among the artists who have released three albums in one year.
Rock MusicNewsTimes

Bob Dylan Lyrics, Prince and Eddie Van Halen Guitars Headed to Auction

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics, guitars played by Prince and Eddie Van Halen, and a Kurt Cobain self-portrait are among the items that will be sold during Julien’s Auctions’ upcoming Music Icons sale, taking place June 11th through 13th. The sale will feature over 1,000 items, a collection of instruments, memorabilia,...
Musicmyq105.com

Bob Dylan: The Best Versions Of His 80 Best Songs

Bob Dylan: his voice isn’t for everyone, but you can’t deny his songwriting ability. In his six decades of making music, he’s been covered by a huge range of artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Heart with Layne Staley, U2, Elvis Presley, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Silversun Pickups, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and many more. There’s a reason why he recently sold his music publishing for a rumored nine-figure deal.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Reid Zoé, “When I Go”

In Their Words: “On the surface, ‘When I Go’ is a song about dying — but it’s really all of the questions that come with being a human on this earth. It’s the acceptance that we don’t know everything, and that that’s okay. We are part of everything. It’s about the joy that can come with the realization that ‘nothing really matters. It was written during a time of really potent growth, and I hope it’s as healing for the listener as it has been for me.” — Reid Zoé