WWE

Dave Bautista Is Wrestling’s First Character Actor

By Willow Catelyn Maclay
fanbyte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been countless examples of professional wrestlers attempting to make the jump to Hollywood, but none are quite like Dave Bautista. Usually the professional wrestler as actor sticks to what they know, playing characters who are not dissimilar from the persona they crafted as professional wrestlers. There isn’t much distance between The Rock and Dwayne Johnson the actor, because he’s still trading in on the type of riffing and loosely homophobic repartee that made him famous. The few times that someone like Johnson has ventured out of his comfort zone, he still used what we know of him as a professional wrestler to make a fool of himself, like in Michael Bay’s Pain and Gain (2013). John Cena has followed this model so far to better effect with his work in Lonely Island shorts utilizing his ridiculous body for comedy, but even there, it is not dissimilar from the tropes of action stars from the 1980s like Arnold Schwarzenegger venturing out into emasculated comedies.

