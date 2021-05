BioWare recently released Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This took all three games in the Mass Effect series remastered them, streamlined them, and even tweaked some aspects of them. Fans have been loving it, and it’s been a great way for new people to play the popular games. EA was kind enough to provide me with a copy of the game on PC to review. I spent most of my time in the first game but did take a break to try the others out as well. Sadly, due to the scope of this remake, this will not be a deep dive. The game is also available on PS4 and Xbox One.