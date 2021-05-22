Spider-Man 3 Trailer Trolls Marvel Fans

It might not be long until Spider-Man: No Way Home releases an official trailer, but Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are having fun trolling fans who are eagerly awaiting the first look at Peter Parker's next adventure in the MCU. A Spider-Man 3 fan recently tweeted an edited image of a truck trailer with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo on it, after which the movie's official account retweeted the photo with this caption: "as requested." This riled up many Spider-Man fans on the Internet who began making their demands for the trailer even louder.