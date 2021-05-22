newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man 3 Trailer Trolls Marvel Fans

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might not be long until Spider-Man: No Way Home releases an official trailer, but Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are having fun trolling fans who are eagerly awaiting the first look at Peter Parker's next adventure in the MCU. A Spider-Man 3 fan recently tweeted an edited image of a truck trailer with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo on it, after which the movie's official account retweeted the photo with this caption: "as requested." This riled up many Spider-Man fans on the Internet who began making their demands for the trailer even louder.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Man 3#Trolls#Movie Stars#Film Star#Home Movie#Spider Man 3#Marvel Pr#Multiple Marvel Actors#Official Trailer#Movie Theaters#Hollywood#Rumors#Adventure#Cast Members#Fun#Filmmakers#Star Tom Holland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Asking Ryan Reynolds To Get On Good Terms With Disney

Ever since Deadpool 3 was finally confirmed to be in active development at Marvel Studios with the Molyneux sisters tasked to write the script, the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing has been the subject of relentless rumors, with the various theoretical and hypothetical aspects of the movie vastly outweighing what we know for sure.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt suit up in jaw-dropping new Fantastic Four image

Fans are eager to see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt bring Reed Richards and Sue Storm to life in Fantastic Four and this new image highlights why. It’s rather well-documented how much fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would like to see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt play Reed Richards and Sue Storm in a Fantastic Four project. The couple have topped multiple fan-casting lists in recent years and the desire to see them play these characters has increased dramatically in recent months now that we know that a movie about Marvel’s First Family is on the horizon.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Hiding an Avengers Easter Egg and Nod to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted not one, but two exciting teases in one split-second scene from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, hinting at both Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the Avengers in one fell swoop. The recent footage may only be a couple of minutes long, but it is already so chock-full of Easter eggs and teases that fans do not know what to do with themselves. Other than head to the internet to speculate and celebrate, of course.
Moviesthedirect.com

Avengers: Endgame: Tessa Thompson Reveals New Set Photo Featuring Tom Holland

Marvel fans finally have new material to enjoy at the start of Phase 4 with both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier having aired their full first seasons on Disney+. Thankfully, being an MCU fan means having over a decade's worth of material to rewatch and enjoy, especially when particular release anniversaries need to be celebrated.
MoviesA.V. Club

Michael B. Jordan says his Static Shock movie is still happening

As ubiquitous as superhero movies are these days, it’s still relatively rare for a slightly more obscure character with no real ties to the Justice League or the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get their own movie. So, when Michael B. Jordan announced that he was signing on to produce a Static Shock movie last year, it seemed somewhat like the kind of star-endorsed dream project that never actually gets off the ground.
MoviesModesto Bee

Marvel fans hungry for more Carnage feast on new ‘Venom’ sequel trailer

Within hours of Sony teasing its upcoming “Venom” sequel, posts for the first trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew by 1.5 million views on YouTube Monday. “Venom” was a surprise box office hit in 2018, landing at No. 7 among the year’s top grossers, with $856 million worldwide despite a generally negative reaction from critics: only 29% positive on Rotten Tomatoes. (But what do they know? The audience score stands at 81%.)
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Studios Reportedly Set to Announce ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast This Year

As anticipation for Marvel Studios reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise builds, rumors indicate that Marvel could announce the cast relatively soon. According to reports, Marvel is close to finalizing its top choices to bring Fantastic Four to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and could reveal the official cast by the end of the year.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Eternals: Marvel fans disagree on whether apparent filming blunder in first footage is actually intentional

Fans have spotted an apparent filming mistake in the first-look at Marvel’s highly anticipated film Eternals – but other fans aren’t convinced. The first footage of Chloé Zhao’s forthcoming film starring Angelina Jolie was revealed on Monday (3 May). In addition to Jolie, the brief Eternals excerpt also features Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.On closer inspection though, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed what first appears to be a mistake in the snippet. In a group shot depicting Madden’s Ikaris, Chan’s Sersi and Nanjiani’s Kingo, a member of the filming crew is seen standing to the left.One fan...
Violent Crimeswbch.com

Fans mourn 'Spider-Man 4', which would have turned 10 on Thursday

Before Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield were shooting webs across New York City as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, there was Tobey Maguire. The actor appeared in three Spider-Man films in the late 90s and early naughts. A fourth movie was slated for release, but after director Sam Raimi exited the film, the project was canceled.
MoviesComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Mads Mikkelsen as Kaecilius

It looks like Mads Mikkelsen could be gearing up for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though Kaecilius — the character he played in 2016's Doctor Strange — was essentially atomized, and became one with the Dark Dimension in the Scott Derrickson-helmed feature, one new report suggests the mystical villain is returning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During a recent profile piece from IndieWire, it was noted Mikkelsen will be appearing in Sam Raimi's sequel, in addition to filming Indiana Jones 6 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Nielsens: Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Thunder Force’ Tops Movies While Marvel’s ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Tops TV

We now have a pretty good idea as to why Netflix canceled The Irregulars. So that’s why Netflix canceled The Irregulars. The “Sherlock Holmes story, told from the point-of-view of his band of under-the-radar street urchins” show lasted but a single eight-episode season on the streaming giant, debuting topping the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of March 29-April 4. It nabbed around 655 million “minutes viewed” over its eight over/under 50 minute episodes, which would be around 16.3 million viewers/subscribers if everyone who watched in-fact binged the entire season. Alas, this week (April 5-April 11), it sank to just 270 million minutes viewed.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Samuel L. Jackson Has 2 Movies Dominating Netflix Today

From his many collaborations with Quentin Tarantino to his Marvel films, Samuel L. Jackson has been in more hit movies than virtually any other actor working today. Nevertheless, it’s two of the Nick Fury icon’s more middling efforts that are dominating Netflix today. Both 2010’s action-comedy The Other Guys and 2016’s adventure flick The Legend of Tarzan are ranking high on the streamer’s Top 20 most-watched worldwide chart today.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Director Talks Spider-Man's Possible Role; AVENGERS Easter Egg Spotted In Trailer?

The Morbius trailer featured a couple of big nods to Spider-Man, including graffiti of the wall-crawler with the words "Murderer" scrawled across it. However, the biggest hint that the movie takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or a world very much like it) was the inclusion of Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes played by Michael Keaton.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Is Certified Fresh and Fans Love It

Marvel's MODOK has officially arrived, and fans are loving it. In addition to being the talk of Twitter, the Hulu series received the coveted Certified Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes on Friday. Now with 22 reviews, the Patton Oswalt-led series is 91-percent Fresh on the aggregator, with just two critics labeling the property as "Rotten."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man Gets Referenced A Bunch In The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer, So Is A Crossover Being Teased?

There’s something unprecedented going on at Sony Pictures regarding the construction of its superhero universe. There are direct connections to the character of Spider-Man being included in movies Sony is making, though no real indication that the wallcrawler is set to show up. This started with the trailer for Jared Leto’s Morbius, which featured a graffiti sketch of Spider-Man on a wall that Leto’s character walked past. And the latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage worked in a number of blatant Spider-Man nods that suggest a crossover of some sorts that may happen down the line.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Listing Sparks Rumors of Kirsten Dunst's Return

Keep your table salt handy for this one, a report from Games Radar about a tweet from "Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst News" has once again sparked rumors about a return of the original Spider-Man movie stars. As pointed out by the account, Askia Won-Ling Jacob was reportedly credited on IMDB as Kirsten Dunst's personal costumer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, a credit that has since been removed. Once again it's worth noting that IMDB credits can be edited by most users and shouldn't be taken as confirmation of anything. Askia Won-Ling Jacob has previous Marvel Studios credits though, but that doesn't mean she's working on this one.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Eternals’ First Footage: Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Enters the MCU with Angelina Jolie and More

Chloé Zhao has made a name for herself as one of the best indie filmmakers working today thanks to a trio of acclaimed features: “Songs My Brother Taught Me,” “The Rider,” and “Nomadland.” The latter won the Golden Lion at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and picked up Oscars this year for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Zhao’s win for Best Director made her the second woman and first woman of color to win the Academy’s filmmaking prize. Now the director heads to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for her first studio tentpole “Eternals,” the first footage from which debuted in Marvel Studios’ Phase Four teaser.
MoviesInside the Magic

Spider-Man vs. Venom Movie Reportedly In the Works

A Spider-Man vs. Venom movie could see the Venom universe collide with the MCU, according to a recent rumor. A new report claims to have insider knowledge from a source at Sony following the new deal that will see Sony Spider-Man movies — and other films — come to Disney+.