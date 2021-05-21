Governor Laura Kelly Vetoes Senate Bill 273

TOPEKA – The following is attributable to Governor Laura Kelly regarding Senate Bill 273:. “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for Kansas businesses over the last year, and my administration has been committed to doing all we can to support their continued pandemic recovery efforts through the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (“SPARK”) Taskforce. The SPARK process brings together business, legislative, and community leaders from across the state to collaborate on data-driven, innovative investments using federal relief dollars. All recovery initiatives should go through the transparent, federally compliant, bipartisan, and efficient process we have already established through the SPARK Taskforce.