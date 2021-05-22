newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Mickelson, Oosthuizen share PGA lead at windy Kiawah

By Jim SLATER, Stacy Revere, SAM GREENWOOD
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svLAZ_0a7XtiKn00
Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson shared the lead with South African Louis Oosthuizen after 36 holes at the PGA Championship /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Phil Mickelson, chasing a historic sixth major title at age 50, shared the lead with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen after Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at windy Kiawah Island.

American left-hander Mickelson, who could become golf's oldest major champion, and Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open winner, were deadlocked atop the leaderboard on five-under 139 after 36 holes on the formidable Ocean Course.

"I'm heading into the weekend with an opportunity and I'm really excited about it," Mickelson said. "If you told me (I was leading) Sunday night, I'd really enjoy it. Right now, there's a lot to do."

Oosthuizen, who birdied five of the first 12 holes, nearly fired the first bogey-free round of the week but missed a nine-foot par putt at the 18th to shoot a four-under 68.

"It has got to be up there as one of my best," Oosthuizen said of his round. "It was tough. I'm just glad I was striking it really good."

With a victory, Mickelson would erase the age mark set by American Julius Boros when he won the 1968 PGA Championship at 48.

Mickelson birdied five of his last eight holes, closing with a 23-foot birdie putt at the ninth to shoot 69 as a Covid-19 limited crowd of about 10,000 roared in delight.

"It's really fun to make a putt on the last hole and have a round like that," Mickelson. "The support here has been really special."

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, playing with pain after right knee surgery in March, eagled the par-5 seventh and 11th holes but made two bogeys in the last four holes to shoot 71 and stand third on 140.

"It was definitely a difficult day. It was tough to make putts," Koepka said. "(Knee) feels fine. I'm four-under. It's all there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPqEn_0a7XtiKn00
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen has a share of the 36-hole lead at the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, trying to complete the first half of a calendar Grand Slam, made six birdies but closed with a bogey to shoot 68 and stand on 141, sharing fourth with South Africans Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace.

"I really hit my driver and second shots very well and that gave me a lot of birdie opportunities, which I was able to capitalize on," Matsuyama said. "Hopefully my play will carry over to the weekend."

Grace, who holed out from 70 feet to birdie the 10th, plunked a tee shot into the water at the par-3 17th on the way to a double bogey-bogey finish to shoot 71.

"Just trying to stay alive out there," Grace said. "It was such a grind."

Only 18 players were under par after 36 holes.

Mickelson was the first 50-and-over player in the top five of a major after 36 holes since American Fred Couples at the 2012 Masters and the first at a PGA since Hale Irwin in 1999.

Since the PGA Championship adopted a stroke-play format in 1958, the only prior 50-and-over player to lead or share the lead after 36 holes was Sam Snead in 1966 at age 54.

Oosthuizen, 38, has had a runner-up finish in all four majors since his lone victory at St. Andrews 11 years ago.

He went 25 consecutive holes without a bogey, highlighted by a 33-foot birdie putt at the fourth, before stumbling in the brisk breezes.

"I played really well, hit the golf ball well, putted nicely," Oosthuizen said. "I got a lot of opportunities. I just played really solid."

It was the first time since 2008 at Oakland Hills that there were no bogey-free rounds at a PGA through 36 holes.

- No.1 DJ misses cut -

Dustin Johnson became the first world number one to miss consecutive major cuts since Greg Norman in 1997 at the Masters and US Open, firing a 74 to stand on 150, one over the cut line.

Also missing the cut on 150 was second-ranked Justin Thomas, who could have overtaken Johnson for number one with a victory.

In all, 81 players reached the weekend.

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau fired a 71 to stand on 143 while defending champion Collin Morikawa shot 75 to stand on 145.

"Played pretty well despite the conditions," DeChambeau said. "I'll be right there for Sunday. I'm just creeping up that leaderboard slowly but surely."

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah, closed with three consecutive bogeys to shoot 72 and finish on 147.

"I played well. I just didn't get a lot out of the round," McIlroy said. "Sort of kept it together and sort of just let it go there the last three holes."

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, trying to complete a career Grand Slam with a victory, fired a 75 for 148.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Sam Snead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Julius Boros#The Us Pga Championship#South Africans#The Pga Championship#St Andrews#Ocean Course#Windy Kiawah Island#Putts#Birdie Opportunities#Lead#Consecutive Major Cuts#Oakland Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
Country
South Africa
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Valspar Championship DraftKings daily fantasy golf picks

Each week, including this week’s 2021 Valspar Championship, Golf News Net offers daily fantasy (DFS) golf advice, picks, lineups and tips for DraftKings PGA Tour games, scrutinizing the pricing model and looking for players who will perform best in both guaranteed prize pool (GPP) events and cash games. 2021 Valspar...
Golfawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: Round 4 Showdown PGA DFS Picks for the Valspar Championship | Louis Oosthuizen

We’re back with another edition of DraftKings PGA Showdown cheat sheets for Round 4 of the Valspar Championship. These PGA DFS cheat sheets will help you make the right picks in your DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. Heading into the final round, Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns are tied atop the leaderboard, but Louis Oosthuizen is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the DraftKings final-round slate after shooting a solid -5 in Round 3 and improving his strokes in each round of this tournament.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Avondale, LAtulanehullabaloo.com

Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman win 2021 Zurich Classic

Australian teammates Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman won the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana last Sunday. The pair won the tournament 20-under par in a playoff against the South African duo of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel after Oosthuizen’s first playoff shot landed in the water. Oosthuizen later missed an 11-foot putt for par on the par-5 18th hole.
San Diego, CAABC News

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not need to qualify for the U.S. Open after all. The five-time major champion, who grew up in the San Diego area near the venue for this year's championship, Torrey Pines, accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 121st U.S. Open next month.
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2021 PGA Championship

Hello PGA DFS family! A quick congrats to K.H. Lee on his first career PGA Tour victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite the change of venue to TPC Craig Ranch, the tournament continues to leave a rather "blah" impression overall...a bummer for such a long-standing PGA Tour event.
Golfdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Mickelson takes 4-shot lead at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Phil Mickelson played another brilliant front nine on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island to create some separation at the PGA Championship. Mickelson shot a 4-under 32 on the first nine holes Saturday. A day earlier, he...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka leads seven golfers who can catch Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island

One of the most interesting storylines possible has emerged at the 2021 PGA Championship as 50-year-old Phil Mickelson holds the 54-hole lead and is looking to become the oldest winner in major championship history. The victory would be Mickelson's sixth major championship and second PGA Championship (2005), but Saturday's back nine proved that no lead is safe on Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
San Diego, CAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson to design new $2 million practice facility for University of San Diego golf team

Phil Mickelson will design a new $2 million golf training facility for the University of San Diego, Athletic Director Bill McGillis announced on Monday. The Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility will be located on campus and feature a one-acre natural turf short-game area fit with a large putting green, practice bunkers and fairway and rough area so players can practice any shot they’d face in competition.
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Championship 2021 live updates: Phil Mickelson soars up leader board, grabs solo lead at Kiawah

Day 1 at Kiawah Island did not disappoint, as Pete Dye’s menacing layout defended itself nicely against the best players in the world. Corey Conners’ 5-under 67 was the best round by two, but there were only six other rounds in the 60s (Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise, Sam Horsfield and Cameron Davis all shot 3-under 69s). The opening-round scoring average was 74.781, surely inflated by a handful of mid-80s rounds from club pros in the field—but hey, tour pros weren’t immune to the big numbers, too. (Click here for the most surprising rounds of Day 1.)
GolfGolf Digest

John Daly’s disastrous finish, Phil Mickelson’s latest beer commercial, and an embarrassing social media mix-up

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hate to inform you that your favorite golfer (or athlete) has probably never touched their own Twitter feed (unless you count Kevin Durant’s burners). This has never been more clear than following Sam Burns’ first PGA Tour win, which was celebrated with a big shout-out to his sponsors by. . . Bryson DeChambeau?
GolfESPN

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...