newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Some fencing removed around state Capitol removed

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - Some of the "no trespassing" fencing around the state Capitol building in Albany was taken down. However, barricades are still up, and State Street remains closed to traffic. NewsChannel 13 has been following this closely for you, asking when the building will be open to the public again.

wnyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#State Street#State Capitol Building#Newschannel 13#Barricades#Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany, NYTimes Union

Getting There: Missing crosswalk near Albany City Hall

Q: Jackie Gonzales (@jmirandolam on Twitter) asked why there is a pedestrian cutout near Albany City Hall, but no crosswalk. “Having an accessible ramp dump people into the street doesn't help anybody. It's honestly kind of insulting — says to the little person, we thought of you, but not enough to (care) if you die crossing the street,” she tweeted.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Albany Common Council still debates police use of tear gas

ALBANY — Lily Mercogliano Easton awoke in horror as tear gas crept into her home in the dead of night last spring following a volatile night of activism that devolved into violence. The mist coated her bedroom and shrouded everything inside, including her sleeping six-year-old daughter. “I didn’t know that...
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Albany County, NYWNYT

McCoy reports 16 new Covid-19 cases in Albany County

There are 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Albany County since Saturday. There are now 131 active cases in the county, down from 133 yesterday. The five-day average for new daily positives remains at 21.6. Albany County has now reached 24,149 total positive cases to date. There were no...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Albany, NYthelcn.com

Borrello urges Department of Health guidance on county fair openings

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is urging action by New York State Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, to release guidance that will allow county fairs to open for their 2021 season. In a letter to Commissioner Zucker, Senator Borrello questioned why guidance was issued for the New...
Troy, NYwamc.org

School Budget, Board Votes Set For Tuesday In New York

New Yorkers on Tuesday will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of local boards of education. With the pandemic fading, voters will be able to cast ballots in person on Tuesday at their school district's designated polling places. Foundation Aid from the state budget passed in April is...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
Albany County, NYtribuneledgernews.com

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY — The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Albany, NYmynbc5.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had declined for months...
Albany County, NYSaratogian

Schumer, Gillibrand announce emergency Head Start funding in Capital Region

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently announced $1,096,431 in supplemental emergency Head Start funding to foster productive learning and ensure all students have access to robust early childhood education programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding was allocated through the Administration...
Albany County, NYtheintelligencer.com

Editorial: Albany, meet the Hudson

---- Albany has puzzled for years over how to better reconnect the city with its waterfront, and a new proposal in Congress just might be a way to start a more serious conversation and even get a project underway. But — not to get too far ahead of ourselves —...