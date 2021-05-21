Poison Ivy – Easy to Identify But Tough to Control

When I saw this quote/paraphrase from Sir Mixalot’s 1992 hit in my local gardening group, I thought, “Finally. Somebody gets me.”. My gardening life is punctuated by love/hate relationships with plants that have to be cut back and selectively pulled out on a regular basis. Trumpet vine, wisteria, anemone canadensis, sweet woodruff, lily of the valley, and ostrich fern are a few that can be oh-so-readily named. Vigorous climbers are needed to help screen the garden from a neighboring property and, at one time, wisteria was doing a great job there. It did not pull up paving, tear down trees, or tear down structures, as commonly-seen dire warnings advise. Eventually, though, it all fell down on its own during a pruning mishap and I easily pulled the rest out. I’ve never seen it since. I’ll admit that trumpet vine is another story, but I loved it while I had it and I still admire it in other gardens.