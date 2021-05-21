Governor Signs Budge for 2021, 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator has declined from a score of 5 to a score of 3 for the week of May 2 through May 8. According to the Shawnee Co. Health Department’s COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, the county has decreased its risk of transmission of the virus from a 5 to a 3 for the week of May 2 to May 8. It said the number of positive cases fell from 94 to 49, which is in the low zone.