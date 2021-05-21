newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Governor Signs Budge for 2021, 2022

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed SB 159, the state omnibus budget for FY 2021 and FY 2022, which passed with bipartisan support. “I’m proud of this bipartisan, fiscally-responsible budget that demonstrates what lawmakers can get done when we work together,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This budget includes increased funding for disability services, the criminal justice system, mental health services, and higher education. These critical services will help provide Kansans, businesses, and local governments with the support and tools they need to continue powering our COVID-19 recovery.”

fortscott.biz
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Colleges#Legislature#State Lawmakers#State Senator#State Funding#Federal Funding#Higher Education#Sb 159#Fy 2021#Fy 2022#Kansans#Hcbs#Fcc#Americans#Judicial#Senate#The State General Fund#Msctc 0010#Substitute#Federal Poverty Level
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Kansas StateMiami Herald

Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group's support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted...
Kansas Statewibwnewsnow.com

Texas Man, Company Banned From Kansas

A Texas man and his custom grain wagon company have been banned from doing business in Kansas, and ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and $20,000 in penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cody Ruddick, of LaVernia, Texas, doing business as...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Genesis Health Clubs fined for violating No-Call Act

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita health club company must pay $15,000 in penalties and fees for violating the No-Call Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release. Schmidt said Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc. agreed to a consent judgment ordering it to pay the $15,000 in...
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Hall of Fame: Christel Marquardt

In an era where a woman’s place was in the home, Christel Marquardt not only broke the glass ceiling—she shattered it. As a dedicated mother to four boys, she waited until her youngest son started school and then set out to follow her own dream: becoming an attorney. Somehow she managed to juggle raising her boys, taking care of the home and the rigors of law school.
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

Washburn University goes maskless, no more social distancing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has eliminated its face mask and social distancing policy, effective May 15. Washburn University says on Friday afternoon, it announced that it will no longer enforce the mask mandate and social distancing policy on campus, starting on Saturday, May 15. “The guidance issued on...
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

Partnering to Encourage Smart Choices & Entrepreneurship

An understanding of consumer finance, making wise education and career decisions, and the effective use of financial tools are often the hallmark of financial and personal success; their absence can explain anxiety, financial hardship and lack of opportunity. Education and smart-money skills learned at an early age pay dividends for an entire lifetime.
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard falls to 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator has declined from a score of 5 to a score of 3 for the week of May 2 through May 8. According to the Shawnee Co. Health Department’s COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, the county has decreased its risk of transmission of the virus from a 5 to a 3 for the week of May 2 to May 8. It said the number of positive cases fell from 94 to 49, which is in the low zone.
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

Shawnee Co. eases mask recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following suit with federal and state guidelines, Shawnee Co. is also loosening recommendations when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing. Shawnee Co. Health Officer, Dr. Erin Locke released new guidelines Thursday afternoon that recommend unvaccinated individuals who are not able to maintain social distancing should continue to wear face-covering while in public spaces and when interacting in private spaces with unvaccinated individuals from other households.