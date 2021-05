Leaders celebrated the opening of a new urban park this week in downtown Danville. Dubbed the Union Street Pocket Park, it's located at 121-123 South Union St. next to The Bee boutique hotel. It was in May 2019 when the Danville Industrial Development Authority purchased the property that used to be Knights of Pythias Building. Originally part of The Bee hotel, the Pythias had to be demolished because because it was deemed unsafe. The IDA donated the property to the city last month as construction on the park neared completion. Open from dawn until dusk, it's designed to be a small space for events or company meetings designed to honor the former building's history. The park can be reserved for events by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department.