This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Austin Cindric captured the win last week at Dover. It was his third win this season and gives him the edge this week as the NASCAR Xfinity Series visits a road course, which is where Cindric is at his best. Four of his 11 series wins have come on road courses, but the Xfinity field is stacked with talent on these types of tracks. AJ Allmendinger is known as one of the best road course drivers in NASCAR and multiple road course specialists will be attempting to qualify and race this weekend, too. This is the first time NASCAR will race at the Circuit of the Americas, but fantasy players will get the chance to see practice and qualifying results before Saturday's race gets underway.