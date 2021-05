People who have received an organ transplant may not generate an immune response after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, according to research published May 5 in JAMA. Researchers studied 658 organ transplant recipients who received two COVID-19 vaccine doses. Forty-six percent of the transplant recipients demonstrated no evidence of an antibody response to the vaccine after the first or second dose. Fifteen percent had a measurable antibody response after their first dose, and 39 percent had no antibody response after their first dose but had a measurable antibody response after their second dose.