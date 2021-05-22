newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden's Strategy on the Russia-To-Germany Gas Pipeline Confusing and Needs Explanation, Says Foreign Policy Expert

By Emily DeCiccio, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is facing backlash for a decision to waive sanctions on a Russian company overseeing the construction of the controversial Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, known as Nord Stream 2. "I believe they're essentially deferring to Chancellor [Angela] Merkel to figure out some kind of a strategy that she thinks...

www.nbcdfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shepard Smith
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Rob Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Foreign Policy#Ukraine#Political Strategy#U S Strategy#U S Policy#Security Policy#Sanctions Policy#Russian#Nord Stream 2#Brookings Institution#Republican#European Union#Democrat#The White House#Cnbc#Explanation#U S Security Interests#Allies#Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
U.S. Politicswarontherocks.com

Middle Class Foreign Policy

Using Charles Kupchan and Peter Trubowitz’s Foreign Affairs article “Why an Internationalist Foreign Policy Needs a Stronger Domestic Foundation” as a basis for discussion, Chris, Zack, and Melanie sit down to talk about President Joe Biden’s “foreign policy for the middle class.” Who, exactly, is in the “middle class”? Are certain positions on foreign policy pro- or anti-middle class? Is there a connection between the domestic programs the administration is pushing and a better foreign policy? Is it possible to evaluate whether our foreign policy is working for the average American? Zack gives a shoutout to people who can disagree on important issues and still be friends, Melanie wishes the people who make the rules would follow them, and Chris praises two scholars for a new report on Taiwan.
Foreign Policywtvbam.com

Biden’s defense budget seeks greater China deterrence and nuclear funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s $715 billion Department of Defense budget will shift funding from old systems to help modernize the nuclear arsenal to deter China, while also developing future warfare capabilities, people familiar with the budget said. The defense spending request, which will be sent to Congress...
Politicsintelligenceonline.com

Putin tightens grip on information security

Two directors of media and communications agencies that were closed down last year have been removed from the National Security Council's information security commitee, a body whose role is growing in importance for the Kremlin. [...] (318 words)
Presidential ElectionMarconews.com

To face Russia and Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden needs a smart strategy

We can't turn Putin into a nice guy or the West’s relationship with Russia into a friendly one. But we could lower tensions and the risk of war. Four months into its term in office, the president needs a clearer sense of strategy before meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 — because face-to-face meetings with the Russian leader are no guarantee of progress on any issue. The problem greatly predates the Trump administration. Just ask George W. Bush, who thought he had gained a positive window into Putin’s “soul” when hosting him in Texas in 2001; within a few years, Putin was cracking down on political opponents at home and invading the small nearby country of Georgia. Or ask Barack Obama, who met several times with Russian leaders as he sought to “reset” relations back in 2009-2010, only to watch the relationship fall apart spectacularly by 2014.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Brings More Class Warfare to Foreign Policy

Despite presenting his agenda as the antithesis of Donald Trump’s, President Joe Biden, like his predecessor, is managing global affairs as an extension of domestic politics and economic policy. The goal of what the Biden administration calls “foreign policy for the middle class” is to promote the interests of America’s middle-class and working people. Supporters defend this approach as a reorientation away from a post–World War II foreign policy that, in their view, privileged the rich by pushing trade agreements that allowed competition from imports and enforcing a multinational order that allowed global business to flourish at workers’ expense. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s mea culpa earlier this year for his own previous support of open trade described the Biden administration’s approach in these terms: “We will fight for every American job and for the rights, protections, and interests of all American workers … Our trade policies will need to answer very clearly how they will grow the American middle class, create new and better jobs, and benefit all Americans, not only those for whom the economy is already working.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden's assault on American sovereignty emulates worst flaws of European Union

As described by Christopher Caldwell in “Reflections on the Revolution in Europe,” the European Union (EU) from its inception had as a central purpose of “getting rid of inefficient economic nationalism,” but over time it evolved into a project for “getting rid of nationalism altogether.” Nationalism, however, proved too vague a concept for the Brussels bureaucrats to root out — but what they could root out was national sovereignty, and this they have done incrementally over the past 30 years.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's invisible foreign policy success

As summits go, not only was it unusually substantive, rejuvenating a Trump-battered U.S. alliance, but it marked a measured economic and geopolitical tilt by Seoul toward the U.S. and away from China. The results were more than aspirational, with concrete agreements on headline issues – vaccines cooperation, $40 billion in South Korean high-tech investment in the U.S., climate action and coordinating approaches toward North Korea and the Indo-Pacific.
Foreign PolicyAntiwar.com

Biden’s Top Asia Official Says US Engagement With China Is Over

The White House’s top official for Asia said on Wednesday that the era of US engagement with China is over, and now, the two countries’ relationship will be defined by competition. “The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” said Kurt Campbell, the head of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden defends waiving sanctions against Nord Stream

President Biden on Tuesday defended his administration's decision not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline, citing the project's near completion. "It’s almost completely finished,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday as he left the White House for a funeral in Wilmington, Delaware. “To go ahead and impose sanctions now, I think is counter-productive in terms of our European relations.”
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US Congress unlikely to override Biden's Nord Stream 2 sanctions waiver

US Senate Republicans opposed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not likely gather enough support to reverse the Biden administration's decision to waive some sanctions on the project developer. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican-North Dakota, said late...
WorldMarshall News Messenger

Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal

VIENNA (AP) — World powers opened a fifth round of talks with Iran aimed at bringing the United States back into the landmark 2015 nuclear deal meant to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining an atomic bomb, with both sides expressing hope Tuesday that it might be the final series of negotiations.